Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple will step down from his position Dec. 1, the college announced Wednesday.
Dalrymple, who has served as president since 2014, said he will seek another position as president in the future, but cited family as the reason for his resignation and his priority for the coming year.
“Tina and I have a deep love for Columbia College and its students,” Dalrymple said in the college's statement. “They have become a part of our family. But our actual family is in the Northeast, and we have both parents and children there who need our help as a result of the COVID pandemic.”
Tina Dalrymple, his wife and chair of Columbia College's nursing and health sciences programs, will also resign from her position.
David Russell, the chair of the college's Board of Trustees, will serve as acting president in a non-salaried capacity starting Dec. 1, according to the release. The board will appoint an interim president for the coming weeks while it begins a national search for a new permanent president.
Russell praised Dalrymple's impact on the college in a statement, including his development of a COVID-19 safety plan, new majors and sports and a number of major building projects.
"Dr. Dalrymple leaves an impressive legacy at Columbia College," Russell said. "He strengthened the College's academic offerings by adding new majors and sports opportunities. ... and developed the College’s main quadrangle into a focal point for academic life, and promoted efforts in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Board of Trustees wishes the Dalrymples every success in their future endeavors."