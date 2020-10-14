Columbia College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony following the fall 2020 semester in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students registered for canceled commencement ceremonies between March 2020 to Dec. 2020 are welcome to participate in the virtual event, according to a release from the college.
In the release, Scott Dalrymple, president of Columbia College, said it was a difficult decision to make the commencement virtual.
"Our 2020 graduates deserve to be recognized for their hard work and commitment to staying the course in the face of unimaginable obstacles," Dalrymple said.
He said the decision fell in line with "local health guidelines" and their "continued focus on keeping the members of our campus community healthy."
The in-person ceremony was originally to be held Dec. 19.
"While it is not ideal, we will do everything we can to make the virtual experience as memorable as possible," Dalrymple said.