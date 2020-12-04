Columbia College will dedicate the home of the Ousley Family Veterans Center to retired Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee in a virtual ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The ceremony will also serve as a celebration of McGee’s service and his 101st birthday.
McGee is a Columbia College graduate and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots who flew in World War II. He also served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War, flying a total of 409 combat missions. He was promoted from colonel to brigadier general by congressional order in February and was a special guest at the 2020 State of the Union address.
“Throughout his life he has epitomized the servant leader who develops individuals entrusted to his care, demands that they strive for perfection in all that they attend, and teaches them to view impossible missions as just another opportunity they can excel,” said David Russell, acting president of Columbia College, during the virtual ceremony.
Located at 904 N. Eighth Street, the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee House functions as a resource center and social space for veterans and military students. The Ousley Family Veterans Center is now located on the second floor of the home.
Keith Glindemann, senior director of military and veterans services for Columbia College, wants students and veterans to not only be able to access the resources they need in the building, but also treat it as a communal gathering area.
“When we thought about this, we really wanted a space where everybody could feel comfortable, no matter what you were working on,” Glindemann said. “If you were wanting to study or wanting to relax or wanting help with something, you could do it.”
Along with study and lounge spaces for students, the home is full of memorabilia, with posters and framed photos of veterans lining the halls. In the entryway of the house, next to flags for each military branch, is a glass case dedicated to McGee.
It contains memorabilia from his time as a Tuskegee Airman, including a model of his plane “Kitten”, named after his wife Frances. It also holds items important to McGee’s personal life, such as his council patch from Boy Scouts of America, a Bible sent from Bethany College and his honorary doctorate from Columbia College in Humane Letters. A coin is also present in the case — a replica of the one McGee tossed in this year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
The center is also set up to be virtually accessible, not only because of COVID-19 precautions but also to support students across the country.
“When we talk about our military students, we’re talking about military connected," Glindemann said. "That means they’re either serving on active duty, the national guard or the reserves. They’re a veteran or they are the spouse or dependent of a currently serving member or veteran.”
Columbia College has over 7,000 students that fit that description, with around 200 of them currently residing in Columbia.
The home opened in February. The dedication was originally set for May, but was pushed to also celebrate McGee’s birthday, said Rob Boone, associate vice president of Columbia College Global Military.
The virtual dedication ceremony Monday will include written and recorded statements from across the country congratulating McGee and wishing him a happy 101st birthday. Columbia College sent out letters for people to provide their written statements, which can be folded into paper airplanes that resemble McGee's "Kitten."
Speakers at the virtual ceremony will include former President George W. Bush; U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Pat Toomey; Gen. James C. McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the Army; and Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The keynote speaker will be Marcus Cox, who specializes in African American civil and military history as a professor at Xavier University in Louisiana.
McGee and the other Tuskegee Airmen laid the groundwork for eventual integration into the armed forces. That legacy will be acknowledged Monday.
“Because of you, I am able to live my dream life of serving the Air Force as a Black aviator,” Capt. LC Rogers wrote in a statement to McGee, showcased in a video for the ceremony. “I am truly grateful and currently hope to inspire the same as an instructor at Columbus AFB."