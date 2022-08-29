Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins

Scooter the Cougar leads incoming freshman toward the Columbia College gate during the school’s annual “Storm the Gate” on Sunday at Columbia College in Columbia. The freshmen gathered across the street in a neighboring parking lot before running through the main entrance of the school.
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years.
Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Upperclassmen, college faculty and staff members cheered on the new students.
The incoming freshmen class this year has 293 students, a 17% increase from last year, spokesperson Sam Fleury said.
“It’s actually our largest incoming class since 2018,” said Dixie Williams, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing. She added that the numbers for both freshmen and transfer students went increased this year.
In total, there are 808 students attending day classes on the main campus this fall, compared to 978 annual day students in 2020 according to the college’s website.
Yennie Kong, an exchange student from South Korea, hoped to further study English language and literature and explore American culture.
“Actually, I really didn’t know what (Storm the Gate) is about, but after this, I think it’s really exciting,” she said. “It’s been a fun experience for me because there’s not events like this in Korea.”
Freshman Gwendolyn Marino has been on campus since Aug. 10 as a volleyball athlete. Since then, she spent most of the time on campus practicing.
“This is my first day off,” she said.
Dean of Student Affairs Dave Roberts greeted the students with welcoming remarks, and finished off with a Columbia College cheer.
In an interview, he said the college is “going back to normal practices” this year in regards to the pandemic. He added that masks will become optional on campus, while no classes will be entirely virtual for COVID-19 reasons.
Although the college does not have a policy on monkeypox yet, Roberts said the administration “is working on a plan.” Similarly, Williams said the college does not “plan to enact any new policy” in response to President Joe Biden’s proposal to partially forgive student debt.
The college also began offering eight new degree and certificate programs this year. Some of these new programs are oriented toward military and non-traditional students, including programs for homeland security and cybersecurity, Williams said.
Coming out of two years of reduced activity on campus, Roberts said this year the college has “the ability to really re-engage students” with different activities and clubs.
One of those activities was "Storm the Gate," which saw more faculty, staff, new and current students taking part this year. During the pandemic, a modified version of this at least 10-year-old college tradition was held with small groups of students and social distancing in place.
“In fall 2020, we sprinkled the gate instead of (storming) the gate,” Roberts said.
Senior Ashton Trimmer participated in the last "Storm the Gate" three years ago, before the pandemic hit.
“I don’t remember much of what that looked like,” Trimmer said, “but it’s exciting that it’s able to be back to real normal.