 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins

Scooter the Cougar leads incoming freshman

Scooter the Cougar leads incoming freshman toward the Columbia College gate during the school’s annual “Storm the Gate” on Sunday at Columbia College in Columbia. The freshmen gathered across the street in a neighboring parking lot before running through the main entrance of the school.

The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years.

Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.

Cal McAndrews sits on his dad’s shoulders

Cal McAndrews sits on his dad’s shoulders on Sunday at Columbia College in Columbia. Craig McAndrews, Cal’s dad, is the assistant baseball coach at Columbia College.
Ellie Reynolds, a freshman studying marketing

Ellie Reynolds, a freshman studying marketing, holds Marty Yoder, a 12-week-old puppy on Sunday at Columbia College in Columbia. Marty Yoder was named after the owner’s grandfather.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Journalism and Political Science major. Reach me at kchp8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

  • Mizzou higher education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and art Reach me at Julia.A.Williams@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you