Columbia College will celebrate two nurses pinning ceremonies and two commencement ceremonies in person this Friday and Saturday.
Columbia College will hold its nurses pinning ceremony Friday. 53 graduates will receive their nurses pins, welcoming the graduates into the medical field.
The ceremony will be held at Launer Auditorium on 1001 Rogers Street at 6:30 p.m. Guests will not be allowed in the auditorium but the ceremony will be live-streamed.
Columbia College will be holding its in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday. Over 355 students will be participating between the two commencements. The ceremonies will take place at the Mizzou Arena on 1 Champions Dr #200 at 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.
Each student will be allowed to bring up to six guests, which will be grouped and socially distanced. For those unable to attend, the two events will be live-streamed at ccis.edu/livestream. Masks are required for everyone attending and participating.