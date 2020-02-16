MU Chinese Students and Scholars Association’s annual Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night had a different tone than usual.
Although the recent coronavirus outbreak has resulted in fear and some outside stigma in China and around the world, those who attended the celebration at the Missouri Theatre still believed in its ability to comfort and celebrate.
“We want to take this great opportunity to cheer for China, pray for China and show our Chinese spirit to the community,” said Li Yang, a dancer with the Chinese Performing Art Group. The group, which performed a number of Chinese dances, joined other groups that performed instrumental music, singing and traditional opera.
The gala was initially scheduled for Jan. 25 but was postponed to Saturday out of concern for public health, according to previous Missourian reporting. The Chinese Students and Scholars Association decided to put it off until the 14-day incubation period had passed, since some had traveled back to China and returned to Missouri in late January.
The public health concerns impacted performance bookings, too — originally, over 20 groups were scheduled for the event, according to Yang. Ten performed Saturday evening.
Those who attended the event acknowledged the pain and fear that the coronavirus had brought to the community.
“The coronavirus has been a catastrophe in China,” said Clark Zhang, the head of the organization’s promotional department and host of the gala. “As Chinese people in America, or around the whole world, we feel deeply sorry for all the people that got infected or even got killed by the virus.”
Zhang also expressed frustration with the frequent mocking of Chinese people and the virus, both on the internet and among friends. He wasn’t the only one who felt that way.
“There’s been no reports of coronavirus anywhere near here,” said Felix Wang, MU freshman. “And it’s not like every Asian person has coronavirus. That’s just simply a really bad thing to think. And I think it’s sort of a shame that people didn’t come because of that reason. It’s honestly kind of terrible.”
Ryan Dale, a student at Missouri S&T who attended the event, said that it’s a “weird (stigma) for no real reason.”
Although attendance may have been down, the group still found a way to reach those who couldn’t be there, as they livestreamed the celebration. Those watching had the opportunity to see the final act of the night, as all of the night’s performers gathered to sing “Let the World Be Filled With Love.”