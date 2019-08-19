Robin Wenneker, a Columbia resident and former president of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Foundation at MU, has been appointed to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education. 

Wenneker graduated from MU in 1991 with a business degree and from Washington University in 2002 with a master's degree in business administration. She served as president of the CAFNR Foundation's board from 2013 to 2016. Wenneker has also volunteered for the Mizzou Alumni Association and served on other boards for the city of Columbia.

Members of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, and the members serve six-year terms. New appointees were announced in a press release last week.

