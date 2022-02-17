After a two-year hiatus, MU Improv is bringing back the Comotion Improv Festival this weekend with comedy acts from around the country.
Fourteen improv teams will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Shack, which is inside the MU Student Center, to deliver laughs and entertainment on the go.
CoMotion began in 2012 as an annual two-day festival hosted by MU Improv, a long-form improvisational comedy team formed at the university in 2009. The event has always brought together various improv teams, but the list of performers has expanded over the years.
Since its last show in 2020, the festival returns to provide comedy-based improv from multiple college teams, professional teams and even MU alum.
Harlow Bunten, MU Improv vice president, believes the event is the most exciting and accessible platform for bringing improv to college students.
“Every school has a different style or different way that they do improv, so the festival really focuses on bringing all of those to the table and giving people a taste of the world of improv performance,” said Bunten.
The lineup for this weekend features some of MU’s very own improv teams, including Comedy Wars on Friday and Fatt Motis on Saturday, but attendees can expect to see alum make an appearance on Friday as well.
Other college teams will also showcase their skills this weekend. Ohio State’s 8th Floor, the University of Kansas’s Safety Goggles and Abso Improv from Ball State are just a few on the lineup for Saturday night’s show.
Professional teams from across the country will join in on the laughs with performances from The Crowd Theatre in Chicago (Friday) and the Grab Bag Team from Utah (Saturday).
Anyone can attend this weekend’s CoMotion Improv Festival free of charge.