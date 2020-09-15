Campus reopening and a faculty code of conduct were on the agenda Tuesday for the Audit, Compliance and Ethics Committee of the UM System Board of Curators.
Chief Audit and Compliance Officer Michelle Piranio presented the audit update.
The review found the UM System's campus reopening plans met the best practice criteria, and Piranio said the leadership was committed to flexibility in making decisions about campus.
Piranio also presented an update on the implementation of a system-wide code of conduct. The project plan has been established, and it will now move through a vetting process with leadership, faculty, staff and others. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2021.
Piranio said the code of conduct will be adapted to fit each individual school.
It will not replace the faculty code of conduct but will instead serve as an “umbrella” code of conduct, which will provide a way to hold faculty and staff accountable if issues fall outside the scope of policy noncompliance or breaking the law.
Piranio also said followups showed that 17 earlier audited action plans were all completed on time by July 31, 2020.
The committee is also seeking to increase research compliance and reduce costs, expand the bias reporting hotline to all system campuses to increase inclusion and finish a policy to ensure the safety of children on campus during events and camps.
The committee approved the recommendation to hire BKD LLP as an independent auditor, which will save $73,000 over the current cost.
The meeting took place in advance of the meeting of the full board next week.