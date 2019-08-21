Transfer student enrollment at MU increased by almost 16% since last fall.
There was a significant spike in transfer students from community colleges specifically, according to a news release from the MU News Bureau.
MU gained 1,190 transfer students on campus — a nearly 16% increase in transfer enrollment compared to fall 2017. Of those, 645 came to MU after attending community college.
MU leaders cited various programs for transfer students before and after they are enrolled at MU as a reason for the increase.
One program is MizzouMACC, "a partnership between MU and Moberly Area Community College," according to the news release.
The program began in fall 2017 with 17 students. Last fall, 175 students enrolled in the program, according to previous Missourian reporting.
MU leaders also credited an enhanced support system designed for transfer students.
Transfer Experience and Advising Mentors, or TEAM, is a 10-week program with individual mentoring and group meetings to help transfer students develop academically and professionally.
MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright attended community college before attending the University of Iowa, according to the news release. He said he appreciates the benefits community colleges can provide students.
“I am thrilled to see that the programs we’ve implemented and partnerships we’ve formed with community colleges to help streamline transfer processes and enhance the student experience are working," Cartwright said a statement. "I look forward to building on these programs in the future to support even more transfer students.”
MU's online program enrollment also saw an increase of almost 10% over the year, with over 3,000 students enrolled. A total of 422 undergraduates and 2,666 graduate students are taking online classes this year through Mizzou Online.
MU announced Monday that 5,459 freshmen were enrolled in classes this fall — an increase of 16% from last year. MU saw an overall enrollment increase of 1% this semester.