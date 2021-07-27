Five major construction projects are underway this summer on the MU campus.
Memorial Student Union is undergoing repairs, Strickland Hall is having its bricks replaced, MU Sinclair School of Nursing is adding a building, MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital is also adding a building and the NextGen Precision Health is underway.
“These are some exciting new projects that we are building,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
The NextGen and the Sinclair School of Nursing especially will “significantly increase our ability to serve Missouri,” Basi said.
Memorial Student Union
Cost: $3.7 million
Completion date: Early September
Memorial Student Union’s construction consists of redoing the roofing and repairing the stonework on the outside. These projects are part of regular maintenance to the building, Basi said.
“It looks very intense,” he said, “but that is simply due to the size of the building and the size of the project.”
The Student Union holds a number of critical offices and functions, including the International Center.
Strickland Hall
Cost: $1 million
Strickland Hall is undergoing tuckpointing. That’s where the mortar joints between bricks are replaced after wear and tear.
The repairs should stop moisture from getting behind the bricks and causing further damage, like the brick faces cracking off.
NextGen Precision Health building
Cost: $221 million
Completion date: October
The new NextGen Precision Health building will be a 265,000-square-foot facility added next to the MU Health Care and Truman VA hospitals.
The building will be a space for collaboration between health researchers and clinicians. The Research Tower will have wet and dry labs and will include meeting spaces for researchers and graduate students, according to the NextGen website.
Other parts of the building will be the Innovation Tower, Clinical Translational Science Unit and the NextGen Center for Imaging.
The Innovation Tower will have graduate student workspaces, seminar rooms, multipurpose spaces, a visualization center and investigator offices. There will also be a Clinical Translational Science unit for studies that involve human participants, taking research from “cells to society,” according to NextGen’s website.
The NextGen Center for Imagining will have the Siemens MAGNETOM Terra 7 Tesla MRI to detect health problems earlier and with more precision.
“We know that the NextGen Precision Health building will result in many new discoveries that will impact the health of all Missourians,” Basi said.
The MU Sinclair School of Nursing
Cost: $29 million
Completion date: Spring 2022
The MU Sinclair School of Nursing plans to construct a 61,000-square-foot building to connect to the MU School of Medicine and retain the foundations and basement already in the space.
The expansion will enable the university to increase the nursing class size by about 40 additional students, which would represent a 25% increase in enrollment, Basi said.
Only one county in Missouri was rated as having enough health care professionals, the Missourian previously reported. Enabling more nursing students to enroll could help address the state’s nursing shortage, Basi said.
MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital
Cost: $232 million
Completion date: Spring 2024
The MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital planned to add a 324,445-gross-square-foot building to the east side of the patient care tower.
It will be seven stories plus a basement and a mechanical penthouse on the roof.
Construction on campus picks up during the summer break. There is less traffic around campus, and the buildings can be completed as soon as possible for the fall.