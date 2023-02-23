MU's continuing research growth led to a record $432 million in research expenditures in the 2022 fiscal year, the university announced Thursday — a trend that now spans a decade.
The increase leads to key outcomes like citations, published books, recognition of faculty through granting doctoral degrees, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a news release. "I’m very proud of the many efforts of our faculty, staff and students to achieve excellence in research."
In a news release, Michael Williams, the chair of the UM System Board of Curators, said that "an investment in research at MU is an investment in Missouri."
MU research led to nearly $1 billion in economic impact, backed more than 6,800 jobs and generated $55 million in state and local taxes, according to the university.
Contributing to the latest year of research spending was a proposal development service supported by the university's MizzouForward initiative, as well as the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building, according to a news release.