MU's continuing research growth led to a record $432 million in research expenditures in the 2022 fiscal year, the university announced Thursday — a trend that now spans a decade.

The increase leads to key outcomes like citations, published books, recognition of faculty through granting doctoral degrees, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a news release. "I’m very proud of the many efforts of our faculty, staff and students to achieve excellence in research."

 

