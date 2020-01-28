With the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus from China to the U.S., some Chinese international students and scholars at MU are deeply worried — not so much about their own health as about the well-being of friends and family back home.
According to a report from MU’s International Center, China is the top country of origin of international students and scholars at the university, with a population larger than 1,500. China is also among the top destinations of MU study abroad programs. Some Chinese students and scholars went back to China for winter break from December to January, and that’s when the novel coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, in the center of the country.
The virus has been traced to a market in Wuhan where the meat of wild animals was being sold. The practice is illegal in China.
The death toll from the coronavirus is now more than 100, all in China. The estimated number of people who are ill with confirmed cases sois over 4,500, with 56 cases so far outside China, according to a World Health Organization report released Tuesday.
For one junior in computer science from China, Shen (editor’s note: the student’s real name is being withheld at his request because of privacy concerns), the concern is well grounded. He passed through a crowded railway station in Wuhan on Jan. 16 on his way to Beijing from a neighboring city. He flew back to the U.S. from Beijing for the start of classes at MU.
“I know it should take 14 days to make sure I’m not affected because of the disease’s incubation period,” he said. “But I just keep it to myself. Sharing doesn’t help. Expressing emotions doesn’t help. It’s just spreading anxiety.”
Although he’s not feeling sick or especially worried about his health, he has been extremely anxious about his family.
“I pray for them. I’m afraid for them,” Shen said.
He said he was not aware of mental health services provided by MU’s Counseling Center.
Tuesday morning, MU’s vice provost for student affairs sent an email informing the campus community about the virus and announcing a ban on university-sponsored travel with students to China, in compliance with CDC guidelines. None of the reported cases have any connection to MU, according to the email.
Liz McCune, associate director at the MU News Bureau, said there is no university restriction in place on faculty and staff travel without students, though they’re encouraged to be extremely cautious and follow the CDC guideline to avoid all non-essential travel.
McCune said there are no MU students or faculty in Wuhan, according to MU’s database. No MU faculty members are in China, though one student is in another city in China.
“It is important that people understand the immediate health risk to the American public is considered low at this time,” McCune said. “We do encourage those who have recently traveled to China to be cautious and report any flu-like symptoms to their health care provider.”
Postponed celebration
Li Yang, president of Columbia Friends of China, said she discussed last week with Xiyang Li, the president of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association at MU, whether to postpone the Spring Festival Gala. The two, along with leaders from other local organizations, such as the Chinese Association of Columbia, ultimately made the joint decision to postpone out of an abundance of caution. It was scheduled for last Saturday at the Missouri Theatre, coinciding with Lunar New Year.
“Because the semester started on Jan. 21, many students and scholars came back to town only several days before that,” Yang said. “The incubation period for the virus is 14 days maximum, so we decided to push it back to February out of public safety concern.”
What is more pressing to Soomin Kang, president of the Missouri International Student Council, is the stress the situation is putting on students from China. She said MU should reach out to them.
“The university should let students know there are facilities and resources to support (them),” said Kang, who is from South Korea.
Kang is also concerned about insensitive posts she has seen on social media regarding the virus.
“I hope that people don’t make fun or jokes about this issue because it’s actually happening and it’s getting more serious,” Kang said. “There are actual people suffering, so I think it’s disrespectful to make fun of this.”
Hao Yuan, a sophomore in MU’s Trulaske College of Business, is concerned about his parents, who are in Wuhan, and some of his relatives in Huanggang, a neighboring city. Wuhan and Huanggang are both on lockdown, and the local government has shut down all public transportation. No one is allowed to leave or come to the cities.
Yuan calls his parents twice a day to check on them and make sure they’re still safe.
“As for the reports I saw, there isn’t enough room or space in the hospital for people to stay or to separate from one another,” he said. “For people who get sick slightly, the only choice for them is to go back home and lock themselves in.”
Reading news and watching videos from China has been exhausting and disturbing. “Hospitals are [running short of] supplies, but the local government is not very active in dealing with that,” he said.
While people have told him he was lucky that he didn’t go back to China for winter break, he feels guilty. “I’m like a soldier who runs away from war — I’m supposed to be there for my family,” Yuan said.
“I don’t know what I can do for them. Should I believe the government? Is the official number of patients accurate? Can I trust the charities and donate money?” he said. “I’m like, in the middle of nowhere and losing all directions.”
Yuan said he hasn’t been able to stop worrying, has been distracted in classes and is nearly sleepless.
He has only shared his worries with his roommates and several close friends, and he spoke to a doctor he sees at MU Student Health Center about the virus. He hasn’t reached out to other Chinese students in town because he doesn’t want to hear people express blame.
Anti-Chinese rhetoric has been appearing on {a href=”https://twitter.com/_lxlyevie/status/1221877788690604035?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1221877788690604035&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.5why.com.au%2Fstop-using-the-coronavirus-to-justify-your-racism-against-chinese-people-k%2F” target=”_blank”}social media all over the world{/a}, citing the spread of the virus as evidence of Chinese “ignorance.”
For help, contact the MU Counseling Center directly, and 24-hour crisis and consultation support, at (573) 882-6601. For faculty and staff, the Employee Assistance Program, (573) 882-6701, offers counseling services and other types of assistance.
