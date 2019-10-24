MU received a $1.7 million donation from alumni Ken and Ellen Donohew, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced Thursday.
The College of Engineering will receive $1.4 million, and the College of Veterinary Medicine will receive $310,000 for the Shelter Medicine Program. The Donohews have given $3 million to the university in total, Cartwright said.
The gift to the College of Engineering was given in the name of Ken Donohew’s father, Jack, and the gift to the College of Veterinary Medicine was given in the name of his uncle, Paul Zollman.
Zollman was a member of the first class of the college in 1950, and Jack Donohew graduated in 1933 with a degree in chemical engineering. Beyond that, Ken Donohew’s mother, two aunts, second cousin and grandfather all attended MU.
The money at the College of Engineering will be given to the Major Jack N. Donohew Fund of Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering, which the couple established during Mizzou Giving Day 2019.
“Ken and Ellen’s gift to the college — a $1.4 million donation to establish the Major General Jack N. Donahue Fund for Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering — will build upon the diversity and inclusion initiatives we have established at the college,” College of Engineering Dean Elizabeth Loboa said. “Our Office of Diversity and Outreach Initiatives facilitates that outreach, recruitment, retention and overall success of all members of our community, especially from those backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in engineering.”
The money given to the College of Veterinary Medicine will be used to advance the Shelter Medicine program, which allows students to provide medical services to animals in shelters around mid-Missouri.
“We have a vision for the future of our program, as we evolve to meet the needs of our shelter partners and train our veterinary students to serve their communities,” Dean Carolyn Henry said. “And that vision is inspired by the compassion and commitment of people like Ellen and Ken.”
