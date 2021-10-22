Applications are now open for students who were not automatically eligible for coronavirus financial relief with the funds supplied by the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III.
The applications will close Nov. 15, and award amounts will vary between $200 to $1,000 based on volume and the need of applicants. Students can learn more about eligibility and apply at MU's emergency aid webpage.
The American Rescue Plan authorized the funds in March, providing $39.6 billion to higher education institutions for serving student needs.
MU was awarded $43 million dollars. The portion of the funds dedicated to students was $21 million.
About $9 million remains for applicants after the automatically eligible students received emergency aid, MU News Bureau Assistant Director Stephanie Fleming said in an email.
Between Oct 7. and Oct. 14, some undergraduates received direct deposits of $1,000-$1,500 depending on their expected family contribution, the dollar amount calculated by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
An expected family contribution is "a measure of your family’s financial strength and is calculated according to a formula established by law," according to the U.S. Department of Education. The contribution can be found on the first page of applicants' Student Aid Report.
MU began reviewing applications from students with expected family contributions of over $20,000 Friday. There is no maximum expected family contribution that MU will bar from funds, according to Fleming.
"As far as COVID-19 relief, HEERF III is the only program administered by Student Financial Aid," Fleming said.
For further questions on financial aid, MU has an FAQ page with answers to common questions. Students can also consult the Mizzou Financial Aid Offer Guide or email the department at MizzouFSA@missouri.edu.