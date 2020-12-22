MU undergraduate students living in university housing are now required to receive COVID-19 testing prior to or soon following their return to campus for the upcoming spring semester.
Off-campus students are encouraged, but not required, to get tested as well.
The change was announced in an email from MU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Stackman and Executive Director of Student Health and Well-Being Jamie Shutter. The email states arrival testing is meant as a precautionary measure to ensure a safe return for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 19.
Students are to be tested no earlier than five days before their arrival to Columbia. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and rapid antigen viral tests will both be accepted. Antibody tests will not.
Students who test positive will be asked to delay their move back to campus and set up remote learning options until their isolation period concludes.
According to MU's Show Me Renewal arrival testing page, students living in campus housing will have to submit a COVID-19 arrival testing plan by Jan. 4. The email told students to expect further updates on how to submit test result verification or sign up for testing in Columbia.
The email instructed students who left campus for winter break to get tested at home to "streamline (the) move-in process."
If a student arrives without a valid test result, the email says MU will hold arrival testing in Columbia the week before and during the first week of classes.
Those who remained in university housing over winter break will be asked to sign up for arrival testing the week before classes start until slots are filled. Undergraduate students living off campus will also have the option to register for a test as a part of the arrival testing program.
Students who tested positive between Oct. 15 and Jan. 9 do not need to get tested again but will have to provide documentation of the positive test result.
The email highlighted the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia, but emphasized the vaccine does not take the place of other measures to slow the spread of the virus.
"While the vaccine will become an additional tool in the fight against COVID-19, it will take time before it protects the general population," the email read. "Continued vigilance and adherence to social distancing, masks and hygiene will be essential in the spring semester, and perhaps beyond."