As part of the federal American Rescue Plan that passed in March, MU was awarded over $43 million in a third round of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERFIII), according to the U.S. Education Department..
The funds can be used by students for education costs and other emergency expenses that arise due to COVID-19 including food, tuition, housing, childcare and mental and physical health, according to MU's Emergency Aid website.
A little over half of it is required to go to students with exceptional need.
Other UM System schools were also awarded money and some have already begun distribution, including the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
"As the allocation to MU under the American Rescue Plan was substantially larger than the first two rounds of HEERF, we’ve been performing our due diligence to ensure we’re best meeting the needs of our students," MU News Bureau Assistant Director Stephanie Fleming wrote in an email.
Students can learn more about their eligibility, as well as applying for a HEERF III grant on MU's Emergency Aid webpage, which is scheduled to be updated Friday.