Columbia Public Schools and MU have both announced weather-related changes to Thursday operations ahead of expected winter weather.
While CPS will not be in session, MU announced a shift to remote operations for Thursday classes in an MU alert Wednesday evening. Hallsville Schools will not be in session Thursday, and Southern Boone School District will switch to remote learning.
As of 4:45 p.m., the National Weather Service predicted that mid-Missouri will get between 4 and 7 inches of ice and snow Thursday. Low temperatures and high winds will begin Wednesday evening and carry into Thursday night.
A 37-person Columbia snow plow crew will be on the roads starting 5 a.m. Thursday. There will be no pre-treatment on roads as the rain Wednesday night would make efforts ineffective, according to KOMU. Because of this, the Boone County Commission advises residents to avoid traveling if possible Thursday.
Along with MU operations, classes at Columbia College will be remote Thursday. Dulany Dining Hall and the Koepke Fitness Center will remain open. Stephens College had not announced any plans to move to remote operations as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Columbia Solid Waste is planning on running collection routes as scheduled Thursday. City buses will have a delayed start of 10 a.m. and will then run through 6 p.m. Updated information and condition updates on bus operations can be followed on the GoCOMO app.
Other closings and cancelations include:
- Boone County government offices and departments.
- Boone County Courthouse and meetings.
- Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission meetings.
- Boone Electric Cooperative office.
- Boone and Callaway county courts.
- Daniel Boone Regional Libraries, including the Columbia Public Library.
For more information on cancelations and closings, visit KOMU 8's comprehensive list.