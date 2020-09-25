Columbia College students studying to become teachers will soon start offering free online tutoring to school-age children who are taking classes virtually in Columbia Public Schools.
Scooter's Cubs Learning Den, which starts Thursday, is for the families of college faculty and staff. It pairs students in the Teacher Certification Program with children who need help with their schoolwork.
The program is meant to meet the needs of faculty and staff, their K-12 students and Columbia College students working toward teaching certification, said Sandra Hamar, chair of the Department of Education where the program is based.
“It’s a win-win-win situation,” she said, “and I love working on situations where everybody is garnering what they need and what is helpful out of it.”
As of Friday, 15 families had signed up for the program, and the number is expected to grow.
Lindsay Zeiter, mathematics professor and parent of a kindergartner and first-grader, said overseeing her sons' virtual learning has been stressful, especially accommodating their different learning styles. Zeiter said she is excited for her kindergartner to have the opportunity for one-on-one mentoring.
“Having a short amount of time, a tutoring session, where he gets to work with an adult other than his parents on something that’s academic is going to be just fantastic,” Zeiter said. “It’s going to be such a good supplement to this whole experience and give him a chance to develop some of those social skills and school-ready skills that I’m not sure he would otherwise get.”
The program is starting at the main campus. If it goes well, it will expand to other Columbia College locations, Hamar said.
Scooter’s Cubs Learning Den will provide the college students with field experience hours, which are required to become a certified teacher. A range of elementary and secondary subjects will be available to accommodate their teaching goals, including reading, English, science, math, history and Spanish.
Getting field experience became an issue when schools shut down in the spring and has remained difficult as virtual learning continues, said Molly Taylor, Learning Den program coordinator and clinical director of the Department of Education.
“We needed to come up with a solution that was helpful and will be the best practice with our students to become certified teachers,” Taylor said.
Student Kristopher Poore, who is working toward a secondary social studies teacher certification, said he's excited about the program.
“I think it’s a creative alternative to not only fulfill some of my teaching requirements for the state, but it also gives me the practical experience working with students, even from afar,” Poore said.
Support and assistance will be offered daily, once a week or twice a week in one-hour increments and supervised by certified teachers.