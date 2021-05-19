All MU students will pay 5% more in tuition starting this fall.
The UM System Board of Curators approved the increase Wednesday 8-1. David Steelman voted no, expressing concern about the across-the-board increase at MU.
"At this particular time, with state support and increased federal money, maybe we should slow down on these maximum increases," the Rolla curator said.
MU students will pay $15.30 more per credit hour. That will be on top of different amounts they pay now based on whether they are resident or out-of-state or undergraduate or graduate students.
Tuition for the three other system schools will also go up:
• At the University of Missouri-Kansas City, by 4.1% for resident and nonresident undergraduates and 4% for resident and nonresident graduate students.
• At Missouri University of Science and Technology, by 3.5% for resident and nonresident undergraduates and 1.4% for international undergraduates. Graduate student tuition will stay the same.
• At the University of Missouri-St. Louis, by 2% for all students.
Tuition increases have long been limited by a state tuition cap. However, the UM System has increased supplemental fees and other enrollment costs to generate revenue limited by the cap. The board’s goal toward "pricing clarity" will get rid of supplemental fees and implement differential tuition based on individual academic programs. The state legislature is waiting for Gov. Mike Parson’s signature to remove the tuition cap, which would take effect July 2022.
"It's always a tough vote for me," curator Jeffrey Layman said, "and we have to realize the minute this is no longer a value for Missouri students and parents, then I think we have a problem."
The new money will be put toward investing in student success and advising, renovating classrooms and providing scholarships, according to board documents. More course sections and experiential opportunities will be available.
Also Wednesday, the board unanimously approved MU's $33.4 million indoor practice facility. It will be funded by private gifts.
Responding to a concern from Finance Committee chair Greg Hoberock, UM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp said the cost takes into account the rising price of steel. The final design will be done by July.