ST. LOUIS— Two months after voting to prohibit a campuswide COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers on University of Missouri campuses, curators reversed course Thursday and agreed to require the shots going forward.
The move was largely expected, as universities across the U.S. have acted quickly in recent weeks to comply with President Joe Biden's vaccine requirement to avoid losing federal funds. In all, about $76 million in federal funds are potentially at risk for UM System schools, officials have said.
The vaccine requirement was approved by curators on a 7-1 vote, with Todd Graves of Edgerton abstaining. The lone vote against the measure was cast by Jeffrey Layman of Springfield.
"I think it's a gross overreach of the authority of the office of the president, and I'm not going to help him with it, but I'm also not going to hurt the university," said Graves, explaining his decision to abstain prior to the vote.
The curators meeting was held at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
UM System workers will be required to have their second Moderna or Pfizer shot by Jan. 4, according to the federal guidelines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one injection, would also be due Jan. 4.
Choi estimates that up to 1,250 workers could be affected by the vaccine requirement, but the number could be much lower. Up to this point, employees have only been asked to voluntarily disclose whether they are vaccinated, so the status of many workers is unknown.
However, there will be exceptions for those who qualify for religious or medical exemptions, or for those who can demonstrate that during their time at work they won't come into contact with federal workers or contractors.
With several curators questioning how such exemptions could actually play out, UM President Mun Choi said the university system is developing a process for handling requests for exceptions to the vaccine requirement.
"Over the next few weeks, we are going to be developing the policies that will determine how the employees can get medical, religious exemptions as well as the conditions in which they can be certified to not have any contact with those who either work on or support federal contracts," Choi said.
When asked about the potential of employees resigning amid the new regulations, Choi said he think while it's possible some may do so, he pointed out the promising statistics from MU Health Care, which only had four individuals who opted out of the vaccine without seeking an exemption.
Changes in Housing and Dining Rates
The curators also approved an increase in housing and dining rates for fiscal year 2023. At MU, the most common housing option will increase 6% and dining 5%.
"We are really looking for that balance between affordability but also making sure we're running sustainable housing operations," said UM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp.
The recommended room and board plan at MU will total in at $10,509 per year, which is broken down into a weighted average cost of $7,319 for a traditional double room and $3,190 for a Tiger Plan Plus dining plan that averages 12 meals per week.
"We're trying to do everything we can to offer affordable housing and dining to our students, but we have to operate this with some sort of business guidelines or we'll not be able to meet the future needs of future students," said Greg Hoberock, a curator from Washington.
Inflation, growth trends and a return to higher occupancy levels on campus are among the factors driving the need for price increases, officials said.
The increases come after the university held the line on costs between fiscal years 2019 and 2022, as part of a strategy to increase enrollment.
"As we've emerged from those challenges, we need to start trending those rates back up," said Rapp.
MU welcomes new degree programs
The curators unanimously approved the creation of a translational biosciences Ph.D. program, a new degree through the School of Medicine .
The program offers six potential emphasis areas, including:
- Biochemistry and Biophysics
- Cancer Biology
- Infection and Immunity
- Integrative Physiology
- Nutrition and Exercise Physiology
- Population and Precision Health
The curators discussed an additional new program in psychological sciences that is a collaboration between the MU and UMSL campuses. This is the UM system's first joint, fully-online degree program, Choi said.
The 33-hour degree program combines the faculty and programs of both campuses.
The program "is designed to better serve students by giving them another option to achieve a degree that leads to productive careers that build and support Missouri," Andrew Kersten, dean of UMSL's arts and sciences, said.
The program anticipates bringing an estimated 250-300 students each year, Kersten said. The two schools will split revenue equally.
Board retirements and elections
The meeting began with farewells as the curators unanimously honored and approved the retirements of Julie Brncic and Maurice Graham. Also, Darryl Chatman of O'Fallon was reappointed chair and Hoberock was renewed as vice chair.