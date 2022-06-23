Curators explored proposed changes to the University of Missouri System staff paid leave program Thursday.
Under the changes:
- Paid time off for vacations, sickness and personal reasons would be part of a larger Paid Time Off (PTO) Bank. Right now, they are separated by type and have a certain number of hours assigned to them.
- Short-term disability leave and parental or caregiver leave would be their own category of paid time off. Right now, if needed, a staff member must draw the hours from existing categories.
The proposal would affect about 13,000 system staff, Marsha Fischer, UM's chief human resources officer, said in a presentation to the UM System Board of Curators. The board held its regularly scheduled meeting at MU.
The soonest the board would vote on the changes is September. UM spokesperson Christian Basi said that staff committees have been consulted and that there will be opportunities for more input from staff and others before the board votes.
The current staff paid leave program uses a traditional approach that separates vacation time, sick days, personal days and holidays. This means that a hypothetical new hourly staff member at MU receives 12 vacation days, 12 sick days, nine holidays, four personal days and four days for winter break, according to board documents.
The proposed program would put vacation, sick and personal days into that hypothetical new hourly employee's PTO bank, and the employee would have 18 days to use for whichever reason is needed. The nine days for holidays and four days off for winter break would remain the same, according to the documents.
Under the current program, new hourly campus staff members are offered 41 paid days away from work, but there is no paid short-term disability leave and paid parental and caregiver leave.
Under the proposed program, that same staff member would receive 31 paid days away from work in addition to the paid short-term disability leave and the paid parental and caregiver leave.
The new program is being created to offer a competitive package for prospective hires as well as to encourage retention among current employees. An important part of that, from the system's perspective, is the addition of the paid short-term disability leave and the paid parental and caregiver leave.
Answering a question from one of the curators, Ji Chuan Leong of Aon Consulting said new mothers could use six weeks for short-term disability and four weeks of parental leave for a total of 10 weeks of paid leave. Aon Consulting was involved in evaluating and recommending the proposed program.
Leong said the changes are aimed at empowering employees by allowing them to use their days off for whatever reason they want. He said the proposed program would be transparent with staff's time off while now providing paid time off for major life events.
One of the biggest questions surrounding the new program is what would happen to staff members' accrued days from the current paid leave program. Fischer said the details are still being worked through, but staff feedback will help in deciding how to honor accrued days.
"Those accrued days won't simply be taken from a current employee," Fischer said.
Another change under the proposed paid leave program would separate MU Health Care's leave program from that of the system's campuses. The health care leave program would consolidate holidays into staff members' PTO bank.
When Curator Greg Hoberock asked why health care employees would receive fewer days off, Jon Hamberg of Aon Consulting said the health care workers typically receive fewer days off than higher education staff.
Hoberock said he felt it would be unfair for the system to give campus staff and health care staff different amounts of days off.
"I feel like you're asking me to talk out of both sides of my mouth here at the same time," Hoberock said.
He added that the Board of Curators pays both campus staff and health care employees but that hospital health care workers would be entitled to less time off. "I have an equity problem with that," he said.
Aon Consulting used data to complete its analysis. According to Leong, system staff only use four of their 12 available sick days on average.
"To me, that means those folks want to go to work," Curator Keith Holloway said.
Throughout the discussion, curators reiterated their appreciation for what the staff does for the system.
"We appreciate staff and all of our people that make all four universities and the hospital great," Holloway said.
Fischer said staff members will be encouraged to give feedback regarding the paid leave program, and there will be educational sessions held before any future board vote on the proposed program. If approved, it will be implemented in January 2024.