The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved a feasibility study Sunday to plan building a larger MU football indoor training facility.
MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi cited concerns for inadequate infrastructure as a system-wide priority in voicing his support. Choi said the smaller size of the current indoor practice facility limits the ability of MU athletes to train year-round at the same level as other competing SEC teams.
He said the hope is to build the facility with philanthropic funds, sourced externally and not from existing MU budgets.
MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk said construction of a second indoor practice facility had been on the MU athletics master plan since at least 2011 and had been a desire among coaches as far back as 2001.
Sterk said all other SEC programs have full-length indoor facilities, putting MU teams at a "competitive disadvantage in almost all sports with regard to indoor space because of inclement weather."
At the rare weekend special session, the board also approved changes to the UM System governance structure, focusing on a tiered administration framework, as detailed in the Council of Chancellor's report to the board.
The board also determined that Choi will be referred to as “President of the University of Missouri,” according to a news release after the meeting.
An administrative efficiency report by system Chief Financial Officer Ryan Rapp was unanimously approved. It was the same plan he presented to the board in November and focused on maximizing resources through the system's four-tiered framework of administrative services.
The four tiers are:
• Tier 1: Systemwide Central Services.
• Tier 2: Systemwide Shared Services.
• Tier 3: University Shared Services.
• Tier 4: Local/College Shared Services.
The first step toward this new framework will be combining MU and UM System leadership structures into a single leadership team: the "Systemwide Central Services" and "Systemwide Shared Services."
"Implementation of the first tiers of service will occur during FY2021," the plan states, "while Tier 3 and Tier 4 will be on-going with opportunities to leverage centers of excellence or scale that may exist on individual Universities implemented in FY2022."
The board approved revisions clarifying aspects of governance by the Council of Chancellors, newly created in July.
The revisions were made following public comments and concerns relating to conflicts of interest involving resource allocations among chancellors.
Conflicts of interest within the council will be avoided by collaboration among the members, it states. Concerns about conflicts of interest can also be reported directly to the curators' board chair by concerned constituents.
The board heard from Terrence MacTaggart, a senior consultant at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, on the matter. MacTaggart said prospects are excellent for the new governance structure. He lauded the value of the multiple opportunities for concerned constituents and chancellors to bring disagreements, comments and concerns to the board but noted the new governance structure will need to be monitored for continued efficiency.
"If there’s chronic running to the board to clarify things, then something’s not working right," MacTaggart said.
“If the board is seduced into doing the work of the president and the chancellors, that also would need attention," he said. "It can take discipline to maintain the right governance balance."
Curators Greg Hoberock and David Steelman discussed the heightened responsibility of the board in communicating with the Council of Chancellors to avoid conflicts of interest.
"I'm not sure that the relationship with the board of curators (and the council) is fully fleshed out," Steelman said.
The approved revisions included expectations of the standard of conduct expected from the UM System president, and a provision that states any concerns about the UM System president and MU chancellor can be reported to the board chair for discussion.
The chair of the Council of Chancellors will rotate quarterly between the chancellors at MU, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri University of Science & Technology and the University of Missouri-St. Louis as follows:
• January-March: MU.
• April-June: UMKC.
• July-September: Missouri S&T.
• October-December: UMSL.
Amendments to the language of the Collected Rules and Regulations relating to the Title IX resolution process were initially on the board's consent agenda but were postponed.
Steelman said he would like to further amend the revisions, which add clarifying language surrounding resolution process changes made in accordance with those set at the federal level in July.