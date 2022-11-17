ST. LOUIS — Students living on University of Missouri System campuses can expect to pay more than in past years, starting this summer.
The UM System Board of Curators on Thursday agreed to raise prices for on-campus housing and dining 5% to 8%.
During a meeting at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, curators also elected new chair and vice chair. Later, during a news conference, UM System President Mun Choi discussed how Missouri voters’ legalization of recreational marijuana might affect its campuses.
Dining and housing
Costs for dining and housing vary depending upon each student’s preferences.
At MU, for example, starting in the summer the cost of a traditional double room and a Zou Gold meal plan is set to increase 7% to $11,247 for an academic year. An average double room is set to cost $7,897.
Prices for suites and single rooms are set to increase by around 8% from their present prices.
Prices for the three meal plans are set to increase by around 5% each. Zou Gold, which offers campus dining for an average of 12 meals a week, is set to cost $3,350 a year. Zou Premium is set to cost $3,850 and Zou Silver $1,870 after the change.
MU is also set to end its leasing arrangement with The Rise in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. The university anticipates that demand for housing caused by the end of that arrangement can be met with university-owned properties, according to the meeting documents.
MU, along with the three other UM campuses, proposed the rate changes to maintain a sufficient margin to cover debt services, according to meeting documents.
“Most of the drivers on this are largely driven by inflationary cost pressures that we’re experiencing, maintaining the housing that we have,” said Ryan Rapp, executive vice president of finance and operations. MU dropped the rates in fiscal year 2019 and held them flat until the end of fiscal year 2021.
MU housing and dining earned around $25 million in net operating income in fiscal year 2022, a slight dip from around $27 million in FY 2021.
About 95% of dorms and apartments in MU respectively were occupied in fiscal year 2022. This number is expected to stay relatively the same in the next three fiscal years. Rapp did not expect any new student housing during that time.
New chair and vice chair
The curators, in a unanimous vote, elected Curator Michael Williams to serve as the next board chair, replacing Curator Darryl Chatman. Curator Robin Wenneker was unanimously picked to serve as vice chair. Wenneker replaces Curator Greg Hoberock.
Both Chatman and Hoberock’s terms are scheduled to end Jan. 1.
“Robin is known as the People’s Curator, Robin has deep roots in the Columbia community,” Chatman said while nominating Wenneker to the vice chair position. “This year, Robin chaired the health affairs committee, led the board’s efforts to hire a new general counsel ... and led the board’s effort to transform athletic events into relationship building opportunities.”
“I’m a very proud Kansas Citian and I spend as much time on that campus as possible; I grew up right next to Rolla,” Williams said after being elected chair, adding, “I do appreciate this state.”
Williams is a Democrat representing the Kansas City district, while Wenneker is an independent from Columbia. They have donated around $20,000 to Democratic recipients in political contribution in the past decade, according to previous Missourian reporting. They are expected to take up their new posts at the start of next year.
A seat on the board is still open after Democrat Maurice Graham left in April last year. Another curator, the nominally independent Julia Brncic from St. Louis is still active even though her term expired nearly two years ago.
Three other curators — Chatman and Republicans Todd Graves and Hoberock — will also see their terms officially end at the end of this year.
During the press conference, Chatman said he will stay on the nine-member board until the governor appoints his replacement.
Weed legalization
While the measure to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was approved on Nov. 8, it will not be legal for Missouri residents over 21 to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis products until Dec. 8. Businesses will be allowed to sell cannabis products starting Feb. 8.
Choi said that MU — in coordination with the three other UM System campuses — is currently discussing how to best adapt to the passed amendment.
“Right now, we are evaluating with Student Affairs as well as the Office of General Counsel,” Choi said. “But we know that there are other states that have gone through this before like Illinois, and we’ve been studying their model. But initially, what we can say is that based on the drug-free workplace requirement of the federal government, that we will be following that approach.”
Choi said that the final decision on all four campuses’ policies related to recreational marijuana will be made soon after Thanksgiving, and a recommendation will be made to the board.
Infrastructure projects
Choi provided updates on several ongoing projects related to MU.
In Choi’s latest State of the University address back in March, the MU chancellor briefly hinted at plans for a brand-new nuclear reactor, called MURR 2, which would operate in tandem with, and eventually replace, the nuclear reactor already on campus.
In a news conference following the curators’ meeting, Choi provided a little more detail, but stressed that the project is still in the “evaluation” stage.
“As I shared with you (in the State of the University), MURR 2 is most likely a 10-year project even if we started now,” Choi said. “And there is a committee that we formed with both internal and external partners to evaluate the feasibility and the business plan. And I’ll be able to see that business plan probably sometime in the early part of next year, then I’ll be discussing that with the board at that time, and evaluate what the next step should be.”
The curators unanimously approved two infrastructure projects at MU as well. First, a total of 16 rooms and a centralized workstation are set to be added to the emergency department at the Missouri Psychiatric Center. MU Health Care planned to add the new rooms to the first floor of the hospital.
MU Health Care projected to see just under 100,000 annual visits to the hospital by fiscal year 2027, which prompted the proposed expansion. “It’s really driven by the Women’s and Children’s (Hospital) coming on campus and it’s also the reason that we’re recommending the project move forward,” Rapp said.
A total of $12.5 million from MU Health Care’s annual capital budget is set to fund this expansion. The project is expected to be completed by September 2024, according to meeting documents.
MU also plans to renovate the Medical Science Building. This project targets research laboratories which have not been changed for 20 years, according to the meeting documents. The lab spaces slated to be renovated are expected to host around 24 research teams, in particular new faculty members from the medical school.
MU officials believe the renovations will be “a key component to the implementation of Mizzou Forward,” according to the meeting documents.
The project has a budget of $51 million, with funding coming from a federal grant and state appropriations. It is a combination of two phases of a larger project, with the first phase being approved in September, Rapp said.