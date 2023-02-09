Curators talk MU Health Care financial concerns, electrical grid changes

Finances were top of mind for the UM System Board of Curators during its Thursday meeting on the MU campus.
One of the board's main focuses was MU Health Care, which is below its targets for cash reserves and facing financial constraints. MU Health Care currently does not have enough cash on hand to cover its expenses for 200 days, which is the UM System's target.
During the meeting, Ryan Rapp, the UM System's executive vice president for finance and operations, presented MU Health Care’s five-year plan to restore its finances to target levels. According to meeting documents, the plan involves reducing investments and improving productivity.
Rapp attributed MU Health Care’s financial concerns to broader trends in the health care industry.
“Like all health care, they’ve got some acute financial challenges, but are committed to improving and meeting the (upcoming) financial targets that are included in the plan,” he told curators. “To do so is going to require continued focus on revenue growth and also on capital prioritization."
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi echoed this sentiment during a press conference after the meeting.
“It’s a combination of becoming more efficient in what we do, consolidating where possible and also finding ways to grow,” Choi said.
Finding ways to grow, he added, requires reflecting on MU Health Care’s past, when it “captured a greater share of the market in the 25 counties that we serve.”
During the meeting, Curator Greg Hoberock questioned whether MU Health Care would be able to meet its targets. If MU Health Care's reserves drop below 150 days' worth of cash on hand, more corrective action would be required.
“If you’re not hitting the targets in ’23 and ’24, then are we going to look to lower this expectation, or are we going to make other changes?” Hoberock asked Rapp.
In response, Rapp said that that was “not necessarily the case.”
“If we were to fall below 150 days, we would look to move faster in terms of turnaround plans," Rapp said. "There would be communication with both the president and the Board in order to get us back on track.”
Connection to the Columbia electrical grid
The curators also voted unanimously to approve a proposal as part of an effort to increase MU’s access to the Columbia electrical grid.
The project would involve expanding or relocating a university substation and adding new equipment to the facility. The substation would also be connected to two other substations in order to enable it to draw from either source of electricity. This project is expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026.
Rapp said the university currently draws its power predominantly from the MU Power Plant but is also connected to the Columbia electrical grid, allowing it to draw additional energy from the city system.
However, the connection to the city offers a limited amount of power, raising the risk of a power outage on campus if a component of the system were to fail.
Rapp said that this project would increase the amount of energy the school can draw from the Columbia grid, reducing this risk and also allowing for the MU Power Plant to be taken offline for maintenance if needed.
Rapp said that MU’s current system does provide enough energy to meet the campus's needs, including the future needs of new facilities being built, but that this addition is needed in order to make the system more reliable and adaptable.
The vote was not on a finalized plan and budget for the project, but rather to hire an engineering and architecture company to begin developing plans.
Capital improvements
The curators approved several capital projects for MU that will expand research and clinical capacities, primarily dealing with agriculture and medicine. The combined budgets of the projects amount to $75.5 million with funding from various grants, state allocation, private donations and university funds.
The largest MU-based project is a new facility for the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment, which has a budget of $55 million. The building would consolidate the two disconnected facilities currently in use by the center today and expand clinical and observation spaces.
“We’re going to select an architect and we’re going to begin that project sometime this year,” Choi said. “This will be a university building where we provide not only autism care, but also research and education and training.”
Other MU projects include:
- An addition to the MU National Swine Resource and Research Center, which will receive a budget of $8 million.
- MU's South Farm Swine Research and Education Facility will get $5 million to increase animal housing capacity.
- A $7.5 million project for Middlebush Farm, the Phase II addition to the NextGen Center for Influenza Research. The center revolves around the study of influenza and other infectious diseases, and the addition will expand its facilities.
Enrollment concerns
During the President’s report, Choi noted that the university has seen an increase in first-year applicants over the past two years. However, the number of Missouri high school graduates is expected to decline starting in 2026, which could lower enrollment rates.
“We are concerned about that,” Choi said. “We’re preparing for that shift in demographics, and we have to continue to demonstrate that we provide a high-quality, affordable education so that students can be successful after they graduate.”
Choi said the university will look to further out-of-state recruitment efforts.
“We’re looking at markets in which there is going to be an increase in the number of high school graduates, including Texas and Florida,” Choi said.
In other business, curators unanimously approved a bylaw change that allows more non-tenure track faculty to join the Faculty Council.
Only six curators attended Thursday's meeting: Chair Michael Williams, the board's lone Democrat, was absent due to a work commitment. Two other seats are open.