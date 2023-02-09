 Skip to main content
Curators talk MU Health Care financial concerns, electrical grid changes

Curators talk MU Health Care financial concerns, electrical grid changes

Finances were top of mind for the UM System Board of Curators during its Thursday meeting on the MU campus.

One of the board's main focuses was MU Health Care, which is below its targets for cash reserves and facing financial constraints. MU Health Care currently does not have enough cash on hand to cover its expenses for 200 days, which is the UM System's target.

Justin Sills looks down on his phone during the UM System Board of Curators meeting

Justin Sills looks down on his phone during the UM System Board of Curators meeting on Thursday at MU's Memorial Union. Members of the Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America sit amongst the crowd during the meeting.
Tara Thomas watches the the UM System Board of Curators meeting

Tara Thomas watches the the UM System Board of Curators meeting on Thursday at MU's Memorial Union. “It is a matter of life and death for many students around the campus,” Thomas said.
Charles Boehme, left, and Ben Mahurin, hold rally signs during the UM System Board of Curators meeting

Charles Boehme, left, and Ben Mahurin, hold rally signs during the UM System Board of Curators meeting on Thursday at MU's Memorial Union. While the meeting was taking place, students quietly protested in the public seating area.

