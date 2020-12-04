The UM System Board of Curators will vote on first steps Sunday in creating an indoor football facility with a full-sized field at MU. The board is scheduled to vote to approve a feasibility study for initial project plans.
The Devine Pavilion, constructed in 1998, is currently the football program's only indoor practice facility for all Mizzou Athletic field turf and grass programs, according to the resolution.
It has "many deficiencies" relating to the football program, the resolution states, including its 70-yard field.
The new facility would be 100 yards long, and its construction would enable greater availability in the Devine Pavilion for the baseball, softball and soccer programs to train year-round.
If approved by the board, initial project plans for the new facility will be drafted by MU no later than Jan. 30.
The resolution is part of an agenda for the board on a rare weekend special session.