Clarification

The UM System Board of Curators is voting on going ahead with a feasibility study to build a new, larger indoor football field at MU. An earlier version of this article incorrectly implied the process was further along.

The UM System Board of Curators will vote on first steps Sunday in creating an indoor football facility with a full-sized field at MU. The board is scheduled to vote to approve a feasibility study for initial project plans.

The Devine Pavilion, constructed in 1998, is currently the football program's only indoor practice facility for all Mizzou Athletic field turf and grass programs, according to the resolution. 

It has "many deficiencies" relating to the football program, the resolution states, including its 70-yard field.

The new facility would be 100 yards long, and its construction would enable greater availability in the Devine Pavilion for the baseball, softball and soccer programs to train year-round.

If approved by the board, initial project plans for the new facility will be drafted by MU no later than Jan. 30.

The resolution is part of an agenda for the board on a rare weekend special session.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, fall 2020 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at xmncvc@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you