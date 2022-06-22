The University of Missouri System's $3.9 billion operating budget is up for approval at a UM System Board of Curators meeting Thursday.
In the budget, MU's operating revenues increased 2% to $1.63 billion.
Curators unanimously approved an increase in tuition at a May meeting, with MU resident undergraduates expected to pay 4.5% more per credit hour in the fall.
Along with the demolition of campus buildings in poor condition, a facilities improvement project will conduct exterior repairs to Jesse Hall. The iconic building that sits at the heart of campus will have repairs to its brick and stone masonry and replacements to the original wooden windows.
Curators' approval is also requested for several upcoming projects at MU. Notable projects include expanding the MU Research Reactor and constructing additional research laboratories in the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building.
The curators' agenda includes a full day of committee meetings.
At a Governance, Compensation and Human Resources Committee meeting, curators will hear an update on the proposed new staff leave program's design, which would implement a Paid Time Off bank system.
According to a presentation that will update the curators, the new design is aimed at modernizing the system's leave programs by aligning them with collegiate competitors, improving their effectiveness and promoting the balance between work and life.
Currently, the staff leave program uses a traditional approach that separates vacation time, sick days, personal days and holidays. The proposed Paid Time Off bank system would combine these categories so that staff uses their days for whichever reason they need.
Another new distinction will be separating MU Health Care's leave program from that of the system's campuses. Campus staff's PTO bank would include vacation time, sick days and personal days, with vacation time being in a separate category. The health care leave program would consolidate holidays into the PTO bank, which the presentation claims will keep it consistent with the health care industry's norms.
The board will vote on the proposal in September, according to the presentation. System employees will provide feedback and vet the design at educational sessions held before then.