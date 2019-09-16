A tiger that looks like it’s charging out of the pavement near Jesse Hall appeared Monday as a temporary art installation to promote an upcoming MU arts showcase.
Artists Chris Carlson of Denver and Nate Baranowski, who is based in Chicago, were commissioned to create three chalk drawings this week to call attention to the Artist in Residence program.
“The program celebrates artists already on campus and in our community and provides students new experiential learning opportunities,” Chancellor Alexander Cartwright is quoted as saying on the site.
Beginning in January, the program will present a variety of artists in a concert and arts series, including actor and singer Taye Diggs, documentary filmmaker Alix Lambert and the Cab Calloway Orchestra.
Artist in Residence is a collaboration between the MU Museum of Art and Archaeology, the School of Music, the Department of Theatre and the School of Visual Studies.
According to Marie Hunter, program coordinator, additional artwork will be displayed later this week on the plaza near Bond Life Sciences Center on Rollins Street and the Fine Arts building on Hitt Street.
All of the artwork will be in “trompe l’oeil” style, an artistic technique used to create optical illusions in three dimensions. Street art, often featured in internet videos, is a common example.
“There will be three components to the installation east of the Fine Arts center,” Hunter said. “They’ll include art, music and theater-themed visuals in order incorporate all the departments.”
The tiger installation is just the beginning, she said.
“This is just our launch to raise awareness.”