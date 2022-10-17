A candlelight vigil for former MU student Danny Santulli will be held Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a fraternity hazing incident.
The vigil will be a show of support for Danny Santulli, who cannot walk, talk or see after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on October 19, 2021.
His older sister, Meredith Santulli, is an MU student and is organizing Wednesday's event.
The vigil will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. in Peace Park on the northern edge of MU's campus.
It won't be the first public display of support for Santulli — a local branch of South By Sea, a customized apparel company that caters to fraternities and sororities, is donating revenue from a line of "Danny Strong" shirts and hats.
Danny Santulli has returned to live in his hometown of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with his parents.