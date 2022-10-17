A candlelight vigil for former MU student Danny Santulli will be held Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a fraternity hazing incident. 

The vigil will be a show of support for Danny Santulli, who cannot walk, talk or see after suffering alcohol poisoning at a "Pledge Father Reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on October 19, 2021.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you