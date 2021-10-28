David Hume Kennerly wants people to know how much photojournalism matters.
"I want people to know how important it is that we have photographers in the world that show you what’s going on — people like me who go places others don’t want to go," he said.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, author and producer will visit MU next week to present his work, meet with students and tour the Missouri School of Journalism.
The former chief White House photographer will share photos and stories from his six-decade career in "In the Room: Behind the Scenes of History" at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Jesse Wrench Auditorium.
Kennerly's presentation will include his presidential portraits and photos of the Vietnam War, political events and behind the scenes at the White House.
Lynden Steele, director of photojournalism at the Reynolds Journalism Institute, said Kennerly will draw from his experiences covering the White House — "as being a part of the White House, as being a personal photographer for President Ford and having close connections throughout Washington politics."
Canon is sponsoring Kennerly's visit as a part of its extended educational program. He is a member of Canons Legends, a program that honors former members of its elite Explorers of Light program.
"Mizzou's School of Journalism has a long history of excellence and is among the best journalism programs anywhere," said Lou Desiderio, president of Synergy Communications and Canon representative. "Bringing David here to share his life's work and experiences as an eyewitness to history will hopefully provide insight for the next generation of journalists and inspire them to become great storytellers."
Kennerly also has authored six books and was the executive producer of "The Spymasters," a CBS/Showtime documentary about the CIA.
With a chuckle, Kennerly described himself as a person with great perseverance.
"There hasn’t been a day that’s gone by that I haven’t enjoyed doing what I do," he said from his home in California. "I think I am really fortunate to have a job that I will never get tired of."