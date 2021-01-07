Acting President David Russell has been named interim head of Columbia College, effective immediately.
Russell will serve in this position while a national search for a permanent president is conducted, according to a news release from the college.
The promotion includes a 12-month contract with an option to extend it if necessary. The former president, Scott Dalrymple, announced his resignation in mid-November.
Russell has been a member of the Columbia College board of trustees since 2016 and has been chair of the board since July 1.
He served as Missouri’s Commissioner of Higher Education and CEO for the Missouri Department of Higher Education in 2010. The statewide system serves 430,000 students attending public and independent two- and four-year colleges and universities, according to the news release.
Russell also worked for the UM System for at least 20 years in several senior administrative positions, including the system's chief of staff. He became a general officer and senior associate vice president of the university in 2009.
Before his academic career, he was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army for 22 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1991.