The dean of MU’s College of Arts and Science, the university’s largest academic unit, is leaving to lead a small liberal arts college in Florida.
After 31 years at MU, Patricia “Pat” Okker will become president of New College of Florida in Sarasota starting July 1, according to a news release from the college. Her appointment requires approval by the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s university system. That vote is set for June 23.
Okker said Wednesday she could not comment yet. In the release sent out by New College, she said the school’s future precisely lines up with students’ changing demands for higher education.
“One of the reasons I am so excited about New College’s future is that it has always combined my two great academic passions: affordable public education, and the arts and sciences,” Okker said.
In an email Wednesday, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that because the process is not finalized, he could not comment on a timeline to name an interim or fill the position.
Okker was selected from more than 130 candidates during a six-month, nationwide search. Once she was in the top five, she visited the campus south of Tampa on the western coast of Florida for an interview.
She has served as A&S dean since November 2017, succeeding Michael O’Brien. Before that, she served as senior associate provost and as chair of the Department of English.
After being appointed dean, Okker said her two main goals for the school were increasing research capacity and increasing student success, the Missourian has reported.
“I will not pick one over the other,” she told the Missourian.
At MU, she oversees 9,000 graduate and undergraduate students: 500 faculty, 200 staff, 28 departments and 13 programs, according to the College of Arts and Science website. The college offers more than 90 degree programs, including 20 doctoral programs. Two museums and two ROTC units are part of A&S as well.
Okker received the William T. Kemper Fellowship for Excellence in Teaching. Her research and instruction focus on 19th-century American literature, American women writers, American periodicals, career preparation in the liberal arts, writing and wellness, according to her MU biography.
The New College of Florida was founded in 1960 and is the Honors College of Florida, according to the news release. The public liberal arts college offers 45 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences, a master’s degree program in applied data science and certificates in technology, finance and business. According to the school’s website, 647 undergraduates and 29 graduate students attend New College.
Okker would succeed Donal O’Shea, who has led the school since 2012.
Mary Ruiz, chair of the college’s presidential search committee and the New College Board of Trustees, said in the release that Okker is a proven leader who achieves excellence with a sense of inclusion.
“She will lead New College to even greater contributions in higher education and our community,” Ruiz said.