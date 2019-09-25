The board of trustees members cut the ceremonial ribbon at the dedication ceremony of New Hall and the Robert W. Plaster School of Business

Board of trustees members cut the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday at the dedication ceremony of New Hall and the Robert W. Plaster School of Business at Columbia College. Past and present Columbia College students were presentat the event.

 Hillary Tan/Missourian

A dedication ceremony for Columbia College’s New Hall and Robert W. Plaster School of Business brought together a school in mourning Wednesday.

Two Columbia College students have died in the past two weeks. Nadria Wright, 18, was shot and killed the night of Sept. 13. Shelby Meyer, 21, died Saturday as a result of injuries suffered from a fall. The crowd had a moment of silence during the ceremony to remember the students.

“It has been a really tough week for us, and it was hard for us to know exactly what tone to strike,” Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple said. “It’s been a week and a half of downs and ups, but this is obviously one of the ups, and we’re very, very privileged and happy to be here.”

New Hall opened in August, and it’s the college’s first new residence hall built on campus in more than 50 years. The hall’s top three floors are residential spaces that can house 150 students.

Jeremy Counts, a junior at Columbia College and a resident adviser in New Hall, said the building offers more space to hang out and that the community there already feels connected. Each floor has a lounge with a large TV, which become popular gathering spaces.

“A lot of people just hang out there and do their work and everything, so they’re out trying to get connected but still doing their work,” Counts said. “I just love the connectedness and the community building.”

The first floor of New Hall houses the Robert W. Plaster School of Business. The business school used to be housed in the oldest building on campus, Williams Hall, and is now in the newest one. This part of the new building also provides students with a collaborative atmosphere.

Raj Sachdev, an assistant professor with the business school, said students are excited about new technology built into the classrooms that makes the learning environment more interactive and conducive to group work. These new features include a smart board, a computer lab with flip down monitors, foldable furniture that can be moved around, TV monitors and an event space.

“It’s really about flexibility and collaboration, and those were the things we wanted to build into this space,” Dalrymple said.

The dedication “symbolizes a new beginning and fresh start” for the college, Suzanne Rothwell, vice president of Advancement for Columbia College, said.

