The MU chapter of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity was closed indefinitely this week, although an explicit reason for the decision was not released.
The chapter, however, is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, said Sara Diedrich, a spokesperson for the university.
It was at least the eighth fraternity at MU to be either suspended or closed within the last five years.
The move to close Delta Sigma Phi was made by its national headquarters.
According to an email from Phillip Rodriguez, executive director of the Delta Sigma Phi Foundation, "Closing a chapter is one of the most difficult decisions a fraternity can make, but our organization is committed to a set of standards and conduct that we felt the chapter could not sustain."
He said the announcement was made in connection with "a pattern of behavior that goes against the values of our fraternity."
In a separate inquiry, the MU Student Conduct Committee found that the fraternity had violated campus policy.
The committee recommended that the chapter lose recognition for a minimum of three years, Diedrich said in an email.
Fraternity alumnus Brian Brooks attributed the problems to a sudden increase in members that resulted in "a deterioration in the quality of membership" after the chapter moved into a new house on Richmond Avenue in 2012.
"The very, very active alumni board kept working with them, trying to get things straightened out, and it just didn't work the last couple of years," said Brooks, who served as a faculty adviser for the chapter and is a professor emeritus of journalism.
"It's the members who just don't have a clue," he said. "Shut them down. Get rid of these guys. Try and come back in a couple of years."
Two MU police cars were seen parked in front of the Delta Sigma Phi house on Friday afternoon, though one officer would not comment on the reason for their presence at the house. Three fraternity members outside the house declined to comment.
Other fraternities that have been closed or suspended at MU since 2016 include Kappa Alpha Order, Delta Upsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Pi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Phi Epsilon and FarmHouse.
The Interfraternity Council adviser Brittany Butler and the Student Accountability and Support Director Julie Drury could not be reached for comment.