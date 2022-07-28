MU and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission are resuming efforts to demolish a building on campus contaminated by radiation, but it is not likely to be removed for at least three years or more.
The commission held a virtual meeting with MU officials Thursday to assess decommission plans for Pickard Hall, which has been closed since 2013 after officials determined that radium experiments conducted in the building from the early 1910s through the late 1930s left the structure unusable.
Decommissioning is the process of safely removing a site polluted with radioactive materials and reducing residual radioactivity.
Christian Basi, spokesperson for MU, said the university intends to submit a new decommissioning plan no later than June 2023.
“We have restarted the process, but we still intend to address the situation with Pickard Hall as safely and effectively as possible,” he said.
A decommissioning plan was first submitted to the NRC in 2019. In June, the plan was withdrawn by the commission and the university after both determined more information was needed.
After Thursday’s meeting, the efforts to safely remove Pickard Hall from Francis Quadrangle are back to square one in terms of the federal decommissioning process, Basi said.
Because of the complexity of the process, the time the demolition will take place depends on a number of factors, including NRC’s approval of the university’s decommissioning plan, along with securing a demolition company that specializes in these kinds of projects, he said.
The meeting included a discussion about demolition possibly beginning in summer 2025. But after the meeting, Basi said that date was tentative, depending on what happens over the three years.
What’s certain is that once the plan is approved, the demolition would likely be conducted only over the summer months to minimize impact to students and university staff on campus.
The commission’s regulation of Pickard Hall dates back to 2007, but it was in the late 1970s when MU officials became aware of residual radiation in the building.
MU had tried to avoid complete demolition of the historic building, but in 2018 it was clear that this would not be possible.
“The new plan was to decontaminate and demolish Pickard Hall and carefully treat the building as radioactive waste for off-disposal purposes,” according to the presentation.
Pickard Hall is now 130 years old and, prior to permanently closing down, it was the home to the Museum of Art History and Archaeology, as well as classrooms and offices.
In its early days, it was a chemistry building and the home of a laboratory run by Herman Schlundt, a pioneer in researching radioactive metals.
Chair of the MU chemistry department, businessperson and researcher, Schlundt dedicated a great part of his life to experimenting and refining radioactive metals, starting from the early 1910s until his death. His research left the remains of radioactive matter in Pickard Hall’s pipes, ducts and floor cracks.
Schlundt’s radium-226 research possibly contributed to the lasting radioactivity in Pickard Hall that MU has not been able to remove, according to a Missourian report.
In the early 1900s, radium was a national sensation. It was worth more than gold and diamonds and was thought to be capable of preventing aging and curing cancer.
While his achievements, influence and knowledge of radioactive elements gained him recognition among renowned scientists — including Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie — his experiments ended up costing him his life.
Schlundt took his ambitions as far as drinking water combined with a dose of radium to see how quickly his body would eliminate it.
He started these tests on himself after it was discovered that radioactive metals to determine how poisonous they were. Schlundt experienced health issues for several years and ultimately died at 68 from uremic poisoning.
Pickard Hall has contributed to the atmosphere and historic look of the quad since it was built in 1892, and what may come after its disappearance is still uncertain but “in the works,” Basi said.
“That is something we are aware of and that we are concerned about,” he said. “We want to make sure that whatever we do enhances the quality of the quad after Pickard Hall is gone.”