Pickard Hall

Pickard Hall on the Francis Quadrangle.

 Baylee Konen/Missourian

MU and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission are resuming efforts to demolish a building on campus contaminated by radiation, but it is not likely to be removed for at least three years or more.

The commission held a virtual meeting with MU officials Thursday to assess decommission plans for Pickard Hall, which has been closed since 2013 after officials determined that radium experiments conducted in the building from the early 1910s through the late 1930s left the structure unusable.

