Eight demonstrators gathered at 11 a.m. Thursday in front of Memorial Union to protest the university's medical residency program's use of live animals to train residents on emergency procedures.
The demonstration was organized by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit organization from Washington D.C., and was held at the same time as the UM Board of Curators was meeting in Memorial Union.
The MU Emergency Medicine Residency program uses up to six pigs every year to train residents on emergency procedures that are very serious but rarely happen, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
“This is actually a very outdated practice,” said Kerry Foley, a volunteer physician with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.
Foley said that 96% of medical residency programs in the U.S. and Canada have replaced live animals with simulators for training. Foley said this number comes from surveys conducted by Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.
Basi said that the university questions the validity of the committee's statistics.
“We have studied the best ways to do the training,” Basi said. “In a couple of particularly rare instances, it does recommend using live tissue and that’s when we use it, and that’s only when we use it.”
In addition to the hour-long protest in front of Memorial Union, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine drove three trucks with mobile billboards around the MU campus all day Thursday. The billboards read, "UM Board of Curators: Pigs Don't Belong in the ER."
Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine held a similar protest in November 2017. PETA also visited MU in April 2018 to protest the university's animal research practices.