Steve Owens said his departure from MU is coming about seven years late.
In 2015, with 60 candles flickering on his birthday cake, Owens, the University of Missouri System's general counsel, felt it was a natural sign to begin saying goodbye to MU, his alma mater turned employer turned way of life.
But with the university as vulnerable as ever in the midst of race protests and resignations of key administrators at that time, he put his plans on hold, doing what he knows best: putting the university's interests first.
The arrival of new university leadership under President Mun Choi in 2017 and the pandemic beginning in March 2020 also threw wrenches into his considerations to leave sooner.
Today, Owens, now awaiting his 67th birthday this summer, finally feels confident stepping down.
Owens' 14-year journey at University of Missouri has been marked by not one but three distinct administrative roles — general counsel, interim UM president, and interim MU chancellor — a feat no other person has achieved. That run finally draws to a close with Owens officially leaving the office of General Counsel on Tuesday.
"I've been thinking about it so long, and a certain kind of anxiousness starts to come in when you realize all the things that you've wanted to do that you haven't been able to do because you've been so consumed by your job," Owens said. "And so, at the beginning of 2021, I said, 'This is it. I've got to do it.'"
Travel, reading, frequent family time, flexibility: serving as the university's key legal advisor put most aspects of life on pause for Owens, and he anticipates pressing play and regaining control over his schedule.
"This is an all-consuming job. It really is 24/7," Owens said. "I get up in the middle of the night, I check my texts and my emails. I get up in the morning, the first thing I do is check them again. And you're either working, or when you're not technically working, you're thinking about work."
As general counsel, Owens was the university’s leading source of legal representation, reporting directly to the UM System's governing body, the Board of Curators and providing legal insight to them and other administration across the system's four campuses. The responsibilities don't end there. From lawsuits to transactions to wrongful employment claims, each day in the office could bring something new.
More than a decade of Owens' life has been a tale between two cities, driving to Columbia most Sunday nights to stay weeks working on campus before returning to his family in Kansas City on weekends. A mere 48-hours later, it was time to hop back on Interstate 70.
The unpredictable schedule, quick turnarounds and consistent demand of it are all what would have turned many away from such a responsibility that kept Owens enthralled.
"I loved it. That's the kind of a workaholic part of me," said Owens.
Owens' ability to juggle it all is commended by his colleagues, particularly those among the Board of Curators.
"Thank you for your patience. I mean, Steve has been insanely patient," curator Julie Brncic said during a moment of recognition for Owens at the February board meeting.
"I think all of us have driven him absolutely insane. And you can't even get a reaction from him. He doesn't even ever get frustrated," Brncic said laughing.
The work, Owens said, is a labor of love built on on pure dedication to the university and an outright devotion to education. He often says "after faith, education is the great equalizer."
Attending MU is a family affair in the Owens family, one that stems back four generations. Owens displayed a reminder of his MU lineage in the back of his office, a black and white photograph of Owens' grandfather and father, both former Tigers.
It was here in Columbia where a young Owens, pursuing a degree in public administration, first gained appreciation for higher education.
"I think I probably arrived with a rather dull mind. I guess we all thought we should go to college, and I thought it sounded like fun," Owens said. "But when I got here, thanks to some very sincere faculty members, that kind of flipped the switch and turned a rather dull mind to a much more active and inquisitive mind. I'll always feel indebted to the university and faculty members for that."
This instilled gratitude for education was key in pushing Owens to assume the role of general counsel in 2008, leaving behind an objectively more stable and profitable 26-year-long career in private practice.
"I don't know where it comes from other than a desire to kind of do good and give back, and I just have always been impressed with the impact that education has on people bettering their lives," Owens said.
Little did Owens know when originally assuming his new legal identity he'd become even further embedded into the history and livelihood of the university when in 2011, he'd step into the spotlight and fill the shoes of UM President Gary Forsee as interim president until February 2012.
With president under his belt and a brief stint at MU chancellor from 2013-2014, Owens' tenure is also highlighted by his work on the university-wide compliance program, reforming the pension plan and, most famously, leading efforts that gained MU a spot in the Southeastern Conference for athletics.
"I just loved the university. I have a real passion for the university and wanted to see it do well," Owens said. "And I think that's important in this job, because there are times when you wonder why you're doing this, and it's your love of the university that keeps you going."
And while new opportunities to regain control of his control lie on the horizon, Owens' professional momentum is still pushing forward. Owens will return to the private sector, continuing higher education practice for Husch Blackwell firm in Kansas City.
The search for Owens' replacement is ongoing.
“He has served this university with distinction and provided us with excellent advice throughout his 14 years,” said UM Curators Chair Darryl Chatman. “We will certainly have some big shoes to fill finding his replacement.”