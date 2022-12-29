Much of the world is preparing to switch to electric vehicles.

General Motors, which makes the popular Chevy Silverado pickup, has pledged to end production of gasoline and diesel-fueled cars, trucks and SUVs by 2035.

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Journalism and Political Science major. Reach me at kchp8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

