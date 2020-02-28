The annual Dinosaurs and Cavemen expo has a new home — the MU Medical School.
The decade-old program is typically held at Rock Bridge High School, making this year the first time the expo has been held at MU. It will be held at the medical school next year as well.
The expo allows children and adults the opportunity to learn more about science and anatomy through the integrated anatomy open house, where people can examine printed dinosaur fossils and meet with local scientists. The goal is to communicate how all the different exhibits and activities relate to human anatomy.
Emily Lessner, a doctoral student with MU's Pathology and Anatomical Sciences Department, worked in the dissection room, where people had the chance to view a dissected alligator. She said that was one of the reasons she liked having the program at the medical school.
"We couldn't really dissect an alligator (at Rock Bridge)," she said.
From 3D-printing to dissection to microscopes and specimens, there was always a different experience waiting in each room. MU faculty and students worked together to make sure every room was staffed, that way there was always someone prepared to help explain a process or answer questions.
The expo attracted children, parents and students.
"I'm just here for the cool dead things," Eleanor Cole, who attended the expo, said
In the specimen room there were preserved animal body parts put on display in jars. Some parts were donated locally and others were brought in from places like Florida or Louisiana. The room provided skins to touch, pickled body parts to examine and a baby alligator skeleton placed under a microscope.
Casey Holliday, the organizer of the event, joked that the specimen room was the "monster room." He said he found the black bear nose on display on the side of the road one day when he was traveling.
For more of a visual, hands-on experience, the 3D-printing and dissection rooms showed how models and computerized motion is produced by 3D-printing, and what an alligator's large and small intestines look like in comparison to humans.
Although Columbia has museums such as anthropology and archaeology, there is no natural history museum. Carol Ward, a faculty member at the exhibit, and Holliday said that this expo tries to be that for the community.
"We are the natural history museum," Holliday said.