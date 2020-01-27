The MU Police Department arrested John T. McLiney , 19, Friday on charges of second-degree domestic assault, according to an email from MU spokesperson Sara Diedrich.

Officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at 8:15 p.m. Friday in a residence hall on the 1000 block of Rollins Street, Diedrich said.

McLiney was being held in the Boone County Jail where his bail is $4,500. 

This is the second crime notification in the dorms within a week. The first incident, police were called after someone broke into a dorm room Wednesday morning. 

