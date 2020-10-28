Black Missourians comprised 11.5% of post-secondary enrollments in 2018 but made up only 7.5% of completions, a state report that was meant to identify systemic educational disparities found.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development held its first Bridges to Success Equity Week webinar this week on the 2020 Equity in Missouri Higher Education Report.
"Progress is being made, but the gaps (in educational attainment) don't appear to be closing," department research analyst Sam Bezjak said in a summary of the report's findings.
The report examined demographics of those who enrolled in and completed post-secondary education programs from 2009 to 2018. It showed more improvement is needed before Missouri reaches its goal of 60% completion of post-secondary education by 2025.
In 2018, almost 54% of working-age Missouri residents completed post-secondary education, and that statistic varied greatly by race and ethnicity.
Black Missouri residents were most underrepresented in education and STEM majors, the report found, and were also likely to earn lower wages than their peers of other races and ethnicities after graduation.
Hispanic Missouri residents were least likely to complete post-secondary education but were overrepresented in enrollment compared to Black Missouri residents and earned post-secondary certificates over five times more than in 2009.
Parental income served as one of the most limiting factors among the demographics examined in the report.
The report found "those at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which for a family of four was $50,200 in 2018 — were over three times more likely to leave college before earning a certificate or degree than students from a higher income background."
Students from lower income families were 39% less likely to attain post-secondary education than their higher income peers.
After completing post-secondary education, low-income students faced an additional challenge: The largest wage gap found in the report was associated with parental income.
"Students (from families) at the poverty level earned only 65% of the wages that those who had higher income parents did in 2009," said Erik Anderson, director of innovation and performance for the Department of Higher Education.
In 2018, they still only earned 70.1% of the wages of their higher income peers, averaging $17,000 compared to $24,000.
There were also educational gaps for adult learners, or non-traditional students, aged 25-64.
Adult learners graduated equitably from two-year institutes of higher education compared to 18- to 24-year-old Missouri residents. Those who chose to attend four-year institutions, however, were five times less likely to graduate than their younger peers, according to the report.
Women were underrepresented in professional and doctoral degree completion compared to men, but they outnumbered men in enrollment and completion of undergraduate degrees by about 20%.
Women had a median earning $500 higher than men in 2009, but due to uneven wage increases, their median income was $2,500 less than men's in 2018. Men were "vastly" overrepresented in STEM and trade programs, the report found.
The report concluded by saying disparities were likely heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions throughout 2020, though much data was still unavailable.
According to a different Bridges to Success report, "The Impact of COVID-19 on Equity in Missouri Higher Education," published in September, nearly one-third of Missourians live below 200% of the poverty level. For a family of four in 2020, that's an annual household income of $52,400.
It noted Black Americans were disproportionately represented in deaths from COVID-19 and unemployment since the pandemic began.
"In April, the U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7 percent, with 16.7 percent of Blacks out of work and the unemployment rate among Latinos at 18.9 percent, the highest on record," the report on COVID-19 and equity stated.
"It is crucial to the survival of higher education institutions that they make a concerted effort to ease the financial burden on students and their families," it stated, possibly with "deferred tuition payments or waiving extraneous fees."