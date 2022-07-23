Eight more men face criminal charges for life endangering hazing after an October incident last year at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity that left an MU freshman unable to walk, talk or see.
The felony charges, filed Friday afternoon by Boone County prosecutors, bring the number of men facing possible criminal penalties to 11.
Among those newly charged are the fraternity’s live-in supervisor — who was an MU employee at the time of the incident — and its then-president.
Samuel Lane was president of Phi Gamma Delta — commonly known as Fiji — at the time, while Jack O’Neill served as the chapter’s “house dad” and worked for the journalism school at MU.
An MU spokesperson previously confirmed that O’Neill is no longer employed by the university, though it’s not clear if his departure was voluntary.
Also charged Friday were: Blake Morsovillo, Benjamin Parres, Samuel Morrison, Samuel Gandhi, Benjamin Karl and Harrison Reichman.
The charges stem from a “pledge father reveal” party Oct. 19 at the Fiji fraternity house, where Daniel Santulli, a former MU student, was found unresponsive due to alcohol poisoning. When he was taken to University Hospital, his blood alcohol content was 0.486 percent, six times the legal limit to drive.
The group charged Friday joins Ryan Delanty, Santulli’s “pledge father,” and Thomas Shultz, the chapter’s vice president, who were previously charged with felony hazing and alcohol-related misdemeanors. Shultz has also been charged with evidence tampering, another felony offense.
Of the new charges, all but Karl and Reichman have been sued by the Santulli family, while Gandhi remains the only active defendant in the civil case from the group charged Friday.
Lane was arraigned and pled not guilty Friday afternoon, while the entire group has initial court appearances scheduled for Aug. 25.
On Thursday, Shultz’ attorney filed a request to have his case moved to a different location, citing widespread media coverage of the hazing incident in Boone County media outlets.