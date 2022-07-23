Eight more men face criminal charges for life endangering hazing after an October incident last year at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity that left an MU freshman unable to walk, talk or see.

The felony charges, filed Friday afternoon by Boone County prosecutors, bring the number of men facing possible criminal penalties to 11.

