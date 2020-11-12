A draft of policy and procedures for the deactivation of university email accounts was presented at Thursday's MU Faculty Council meeting.
Current retirees will be able to retain their emails if they use them but future retirees may not retain the benefit, according to Beth Chancellor, UM vice president of information technology & MU chief information officer .
She said it did not originate entirely within the Division of IT, but UM System Risk and Insurance Management and the UM System Office of Human Resources. The desire for the policy stems from security concerns and a need to reduce risk of possible phishing attacks and data breaches.
Chancellor gave a presentation explaining that the Division of IT conducts planned phishing tests to asses vulnerability and measure overall employee education, and the results were not inspiring.
"Employee education has not been effective," she said, and showed data that in one instance, 8.1% of university emails targeted with phishing tests failed to recognize the threat.
Employees who receive phishing scams are also supposed to report them to security, but employees failed to report them more than 90% of the time in tests conducted.
Chancellor's new policy is an overarching guide of internet security practices. It lists goals relating to the separation of personal and professional use of emails, avoiding the reuse of passwords and refraining from storing sensitive data in university email accounts. She also said emails should be used as a communication tool and not a long-term storage system.
She distinguished this policy from a draft of procedures, which form specific methodologies to meet the policy's goals. Among them are provisions that old, unfiled emails be deleted after three years, that student emails be deactivated if not approved for future use and that retiree emails must be continually renewed for use.
Chancellor said she would like to eliminate email for life as a blanket policy for retirees.
"We would like to put boundaries around that," she said, calling it a practice, not a policy, and saying university emails could be retained, "for work that benefits us."
The procedures are not set in stone, however. Council member Art Jago, who represents the MU Retirees Association, clarified with Chancellor that the procedures would endure vetting by the Total Rewards Advisory Committee before taking effect.
"You try to make a distinction between a policy and a practice," Jago said, "but from a retiree's point of view, the email for life is a benefit, and it's a benefit that was renegotiated five years ago."
Revisiting satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading
The council discussed a resolution put forward by the Missouri Students Association requesting their recommendation for a satisfactory or unsatisfactory grading system for the fall semester. The resolution cites the stress and mental anguish of an unstable and unfamiliar learning environment in asking for the same grading system implemented in the spring of 2020.
“In general, supporting something like this would be a kindness," Council member Libby Cowgil said, "particularly with what we’ve learned today (about MU's switch to online courses following Thanksgiving break) … after a rough semester."
But it's not that simple, she said. The registrar's office faces pressure and logistical concerns in the process of manually changing student's grades from letter-grades to S/U marks.
Council member Rabia Gregory also said that students required to finish an incomplete course from fall 2019 are now coming up on a deadline to receive F grades. The students probably ran into barriers to resuming their education because of the onset of the pandemic, she said, asking that this be considered for future discussion.
The council decided to draft different resolutions on the matter, which they will discuss at their next meeting.
Discussions over Choi's censure continue
The council heard a resolution from council member Johannes Strobel to rescind the censure of MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi. Choi apologized for his statements directed at Strobel, and affirmed his commitment to follow the UM System Collected Rules and Regulations in the future.
The resolution was amended by Gregory, however, who said that she didn't think the council should rescind the censure so quickly.
Her amendment acknowledges the letters from Choi and Strobel, expresses gratitude for Choi's commitment to read Campus Promotion and Tenure letters in the future, for apologizing to professor Strobel, and states a "continued commitment to working with the President-Chancellor's office." It does not rescind the censure.
The resolution will be discussed further at the council's next session.
The council also heard from Ryan Rapp, UM vice president for finance and chief financial officer, who noted that fewer tenure track faculty have been hired, and more non-tenure track faculty have been hired since 2015. Middleton said the issue would be addressed in a committee report at the council's next meeting.