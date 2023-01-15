Endless identities, One Mizzou: Students search for belonging

When Janae Taylor was 13, her parents decided to move away from Black Jack.
Black Jack was the place Taylor called home. It was there where she played sports with her lifelong friends and her parents built their house. In Black Jack, where more than 80% of the population identifies as Black or African American, her community looked like her.
Her family relocated to O'Fallon, which was nearly 90% white, and it was a culture shock. Although Taylor admits the decision was best for her family, the change hit her hard right away.
“When I first went to that school, I kind of didn’t know how to conduct myself. I was like: ‘Ok, this is weird,’” she said about the feeling of being 13 and in an unfamiliar place where not many people look like you.
It's the same feeling Taylor had when she arrived at Mizzou.
One solution students have found to effectively navigate their journeys of self-discovery is the creation of safe spaces, homes away from home. Some perceive safe spaces as a source of self-segregation, but experts argue this is a form of self-preservation. In addition, recent research is focusing on solutions that can be instituted at a university-wide level to fight the systemic causes of the problems students are attempting to individually tackle.
Identity check
One of the hardest things for Taylor to deal with at the time was accepting herself. “One really big thing for me that I think is huge within our culture is my hair. I would constantly flat-iron it, and over the years I just saw pictures of how that just slowly damaged my hair and that hurt me; that was just something that was really hard for me to deal with,” she said.
It took Taylor a long time to wear her hair natural, but she eventually started to feel more confident in her own skin by getting braids, a protective hairstyle for Black hair, and doing different self-care routines. She said this “identity check” was critical for building her now strong sense of self.
Taylor said her parents needed convincing before she applied to MU. “It was a big thing for them to let me go here, especially after the events in 2015, but I told them it was the best option for me regarding funds and my education.”
But when she arrived at MU, the culture changed again. In O'Fallon she had fit in with her white friends and was comfortable. At Mizzou, she found over time that she didn't fit in as well but also didn't initially feel comfortable joining Black Mizzou organizations. Taylor said that because she spent her formative years in a predominantly white area, she has heard people call her things like “oreo” or “too white,” which, she said, prevented her from attending Black Mizzou functions at first.
Nevertheless, she sometimes wished she “had that,” referring to the sense of community that Black Mizzou offers. She wondered how things would have been if she had attended a historically Black college or university (HBCU) instead of a predominantly white institution (PWI). “What if I was able to get that aspect of my culture?” she said.
“Sometimes, we grow up learning how to code switch,” Taylor said, a term that describes the ways in which a member of a marginalized group adjusts their external characteristics to fit into the majority. “I wouldn't call it fake; I would call it kind of a surviving type of thing that we've adapted to.”
Chris Rozek, assistant professor in the department of education and psychology at Washington University in Saint Louis, said there is an idea in psychology called stereotype threat, where one’s identity — either racial, ethnic or gender — and the stereotypes associated with that identity are salient in a certain context. Then, the burden of those stereotypes affects the individual’s performance.
“You feel extra pressure, you feel self-conscious, and that can lead to worse academic performance that can lead to lack of feeling of belonging, and that can lead to actually wanting to leave that space,” Rozek said.
Hilary Gonzales' identity check was long overdue. Now a junior at MU, Gonzales grew up unaware that she was a minority in the U.S., raised in a predominantly Hispanic area in northeast Kansas City.
Moving to Columbia, her hyperawareness of her identity made her feel constantly uncomfortable in her own skin. “It’s going to sound crazy, but when I got here, I felt so stared at. I felt different, like, I didn’t feel welcome,” she said.
She was already feeling vulnerable when, walking to a restaurant in downtown Columbia, she had her first blatantly discriminatory experience.
Gonzales was adorned in the "chicana look," a style she defines by "trousers, oversized plaid shirts, dark-lined lips and black eyeliner," when a group of girls approached.
"They looked at me, and they all stepped away from me,” Gonzales said. She wondered if someone was behind her. She looked back, but there was no one. She realized they were getting away from her.
Gonzales’ stereotype threat catapulted after that experience. To combat it, she changed her "whole being just to fit in so people wouldn’t stare.”
Then her sophomore year she joined the Association of Latin American Students, and her self-confidence grew.
“I made a promise to myself that no matter how much people stare at me, no me importa, I will dress how I want and present myself how I am, which is very empowering.”
Identity communities
Gonzales says ALAS fulfilled her craving for community, pointing to a Hispanic Heritage month event held by the organization where she saw the opportunity to braid ribbons in her hair, a representation of her cultura Mexicana.
“I saw so many people of different backgrounds and first-gen students. That’s when I actually thought this was an opportunity,” she said. “Nobody else in my family has this besides me, so I should take advantage of it.”
Gonzales also found community by joining the Gammas, a multicultural sorority on campus.
“Sometimes social media and everything you see around you on campus is like, ‘You have to be white to feel pretty,’” she said. “But when I’m with (the Gammas), I look around and wonder how I could think I’m ugly when I see all these beautiful women around me.”
ALAS and Gammas are her safe spaces. For Gonzales, a safe space is a place where she feels she is seen as a person, not as an “ethnic person.”
“That sounds so bad, and it makes me want to cry, but I can plainly be a person, I don’t have to be the little Mexican girl, I don’t have to be the girl with the accent or the loud girl," she said. "I’m just myself.”
Maya Williams, an MU doctoral student in counseling psychology, said that for students of underrepresented backgrounds, finding a sense of belonging is always a challenge. She said one of the positives at MU is the existence of people, particularly older students, who understand this and are more intentional about creating and nurturing student organizations that fulfill those needs on campus.
“University is not a safe space, a PWI is not a safe space, it is truly the opposite for a lot of folks because you have to be alert and on guard,” she said.
For Taylor, a safe space is a place where she can emotionally vent and know that she can truly be herself.
When she started college, she had a problem expressing her emotions. She says growing up in a Black community, she was taught being emotional was just not something you’re supposed to do. But when she joined CASE, a professional development resource for underrepresented students at MU, she co-hosted a podcast called On the Case, which covered the life experiences of minority students, where they ended up talking a lot about emotions. She’s grateful for that, along with all the ways CASE helped her achieve professional success and bridge her path to Black Mizzou.
“I feel like if I went to a PWI that didn't have a place for my community, I wouldn't be nearly as involved as I am. I would probably still be in the same mindset I was in my freshman year. I probably would have never found my community or accepted myself more as a person,” she said.
Taylor said these organizations offer her a space where people can directly relate to experiences of microaggressions and discrimination that can happen on campus. “People can say they understand and they hear you or know where you come from, but they’ve never been in a situation like it.”
Williams explained how constantly being on high alert, anxious or expecting a racist or discriminating comment has short- and long-term impacts on minorities in terms of their physical and mental health. “So having those safe spaces available and accessible allows you to have a break and be in a space where you can let your guard down, relax and breathe a little bit,” she said.
Williams said minority students must factor in the maintenance of social energy while navigating a PWI.
“There’s this piece of weariness in the back of your mind of thinking, ‘I could share this with you and you might really validate me, but you might not be able to understand. And the last thing I want is to tell you about how someone discriminated against me, for you to invalidate me, get mad, don’t take me seriously or ask me what I could have done differently,’” Williams said. “That’s a slap in the face, but it’s a reality for a lot of students of color trying to share their experiences.”
This results in a separation of racial groups as a form of survival and self-preservation.
Taylor recalled how one of her professors for Black studies said in class that Black people naturally segregate. Not by choice, but as a way of finding a community that offers comfort and understanding.
Remya Perinchery, a psychologist and senior staff clinician at MU, said that in terms of mental health resources for students, MU offers three identity-based support groups — for people of color, LGBTQ+ and international students — and the Nurturing Minority Wellness program.
Perinchery sees these specialized groups as especially valuable because general issues faced by all students during this time in college can be compounded by factors relating to their intersectionality.
She also said multicultural student organizations on campus can serve as a type of support group as well, since members bring up complex conversations and topics in their meetings such as impostor syndrome, cultural appropriation and racial trauma to help their peers heal.
“Those groups can be really powerful not only to acknowledge their identity,” she said, “but also celebrate it.”
Identity evolution
Lawrence Clark is quite familiar with the concept of impostor syndrome, questioning his worthiness or capacity to speak in a space. Now a senior at MU, Clark grew up in the predominantly white city of Lee’s Summit. His father is Japanese, and his mother is white. This identifier is the force that moves the tides of his journey of belonging.
“I didn’t have a lot of Japanese culture growing up. I often associated my Japanese identity negatively because, like, bullying at school, being called bad things,” Clark said. “It made me very much deny and try to hide away my Japanese identity. So, like elementary school, middle school, I mostly considered myself white.”
Missouri does not have much by way of a Japanese American community, and Clark never learned Japanese. He describes himself as white-passing, but Clark still had experiences atypical to his white peers, like being raised in a multi-generational household. He says being white-passing has its own harms, as people have insulted and stereotyped Asian people in front of him.
Clark managed to go through high school without diving into his Japanese heritage, but as the bullying subsided in his late teens, he decided to learn more. He joined the Asian American Association as soon as he came to MU, pursuing his “Asian side” vigorously. Suddenly, being Asian wasn’t a detriment; it was a strength. With it came community and education and perspective. For the first two years of college, he introduced himself as Asian American.
He realized, however, that his experience didn’t fit as perfectly in the box as it did for others both due to his physical appearance and his lived experience. The complex conversations he had with himself about who he was juxtaposed with how the world perceived him and ignited his desire to start a new organization on campus he named Mixed at Mizzou. He wanted to create a space where people can comfortably explore and feel holistically represented in their mixed identities.
“I think if an organization like this had existed when I was 18 and I came here, and I had been able to join both, I'm sure I would have,” Clark said. “It would have given me more context to realize my own intersectionality.”
Now Clark jokes that there are six ways he could describe himself: mixed, Japanese and white, Asian American, white and Asian, maybe even “whasian” just for fun. But he feels conditioned to say white and Asian because he knows that’s what people mean if they ask. That’s another reason for Mixed at Mizzou, he says, so members can feel empowered when saying that they’re mixed and don’t need to explain further.
“Mixed is not just a biracial place, or a binary identity, it’s a fluid thing,” Clark said. “I just want people to know that they shouldn’t feel like they don’t have agency to call themselves mixed.”
Rozek centers his research on students' sense of belonging in educational contexts. In one of his studies, his team looked at students with three different racial identities: Black, white, and biracial Black/white, and compared their experiences in two different environments, predominantly white middle schools and predominantly non-white middle schools. The goal was to see how students' sense of belonging differed. They found white students felt a stronger sense of belonging in predominantly white schools, while Black students felt more belonging in predominantly minority schools.
“And what was interesting for the biracial students was they actually felt a low sense of belonging in both school contexts,” Rozek said. “There's this experience, when you're biracial, where sometimes you can kind of focus on the identity that's most accepted in each context, but you can also feel like you're never really fitting in with a particular group there, too. Like ‘I'm not white enough in the white context, and not Black enough in the Black context.’”
Belonging is important in many ways. Rozek says there is a clear relationship between sense of belonging and levels of mental health and academic success. But there are less obvious associations currently being revealed in social psychology research.
A study used GPS technology to track students as they went through their daily campus life. It found that students of lower socioeconomic status use public spaces on their campus less than students of high socioeconomic status. This limited engagement in civic life reinforces an already weaker sense of belonging.
“Especially from students who are from backgrounds that are underrepresented in college, so Black, Latino, first generation college students, there was this idea that the differences they brought to college were not appreciated.”
Through Clark’s journey creating and leading Mixed at Mizzou, his identity wasn’t the only thing that evolved.
In high school, he was seen as a quiet kid, an introvert and he even saw himself that way. But in AAA and Mixed, he became outspoken.
He became a leader.