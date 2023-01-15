 Skip to main content
Endless identities, One Mizzou: Students search for belonging

Lawrence Clark, center, helps start a bonfire

Lawrence Clark, center, helps start a bonfire Nov. 5 in Columbia. Clark started Mixed at Mizzou, a campus organization for MU students with mixed identities. 

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

When Janae Taylor was 13, her parents decided to move away from Black Jack.

Black Jack was the place Taylor called home. It was there where she played sports with her lifelong friends and her parents built their house. In Black Jack, where more than 80% of the population identifies as Black or African American, her community looked like her.

Janae Taylor checks her watch

Janae Taylor checks her watch Nov. 16 during a volleyball game at the Hearnes Center. In addition to working for Mizzou Athletics, Taylor also works with the Center of Academic Success and Excellence (CASE) as a marketing intern and podcast producer. Through CASE she co-hosted a podcast called On the Case, which covered the life experiences of minority students.
Janae Taylor speaks to Missouri volleyball fans

Janae Taylor speaks to Missouri volleyball fans during a game Nov. 16 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. Taylor initially had a hard time fitting in at Mizzou, until she found her place in the Black Mizzou community.
Hilary Gonzales, left, and Sandra Vasquez, right, make “papel picado”

Hilary Gonzales, left, and Sandra Vasquez, right, make “papel picado,” or perforated paper, on Nov. 2 at Memorial Union. Papel picado represents the element of wind when celebrating Dia de Los Muertos.
Hilary Gonzales teaches attendees how to make “papel picado,”

LEFT: Hilary Gonzales teaches attendees how to make “papel picado,” or perforated paper on Nov. 2 at Memorial Union. Papel picado is made by folding up tissue paper and cutting shapes out of it. RIGHT: Balloons are decorated at the Association of Latin American Students’ Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Nov. 2 at Memorial Union. The cempasuchi, or marigolds, strewn throughout the celebration are believed to attract spirits, and their orange color is associated with life. Additionally, pink is intended to portray feelings of positivity and represents the belief that family members will one day reunite with their loved ones.
Lawrence Clark talks with members of Mixed at Mizzou

Lawrence Clark talks with members of Mixed at Mizzou after breaking into discussion groups about the topic of cultural appropriation on Oct. 27 at the MU Student Center.
Lawrence Clark sets up a movie

Lawrence Clark sets up a movie Nov. 5 while members of Mixed at Mizzou warm up around the fire in Columbia. The organization members watched "Clueless."
