Engineers crown first Black king and queen at St. Patrick's Ball

Engineering students celebrate the end of MU Engineer’s Week at St. Patrick’s Ball on Saturday. The evening started with dinner and drinks, which led to the coronation of Trenton Foster and Kyarra Gorham as king and queen of Engineer’s week.

King candidate Andrew Luebbert grins as St. Patrick walks to the center

King candidate Andrew Luebbert grins as St. Patrick walks to the center of the room on Saturday at Reynolds Alumni Center ballroom in Columbia. Everyone in the room stood in silence as St. Patrick made his way in to decide the king and queen.

Five king candidates and five queen candidates, selected by a committee, led the Engineering Week activities. The queen candidates wore sashes and the king candidates held shillelaghs — ancient Irish weapons turned decorative for the week.

Trenton Foster and Kyarra Gorham are crowned king and queen on Saturday

Trenton Foster and Kyarra Gorham are crowned king and queen on Saturday at Reynolds Alumni Center ballroom in Columbia. Gorham and Foster are both on the executive board for the MU chapter of National Society of Black Engineers.
Crowned queen Kyarra Gorham dances in celebration

Crowned queen Kyarra Gorham dances in celebration on Saturday at Reynolds Alumni Center ballroom in Columbia. Gorham said that as the queen she wants to “be a figure for others and a role model to everybody that just wants to try new things.”
Engineering students dance after the coronation

Engineering students dance after the coronation on Saturday at Reynolds Alumni Center ballroom in Columbia. The event started with dinner and drinks and ended on the dance floor.
  • Cora Mitchell is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian pursuing a Documentary Journalism major and a Film Studies minor at the University of Missouri. Mitchell has always loved photography and making videos since they were a kid, and believes the best way to tell the stories of under-served and marginalized communities is through the visual medium.

