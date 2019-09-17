The 16% growth in the freshman class at MU was confirmed Tuesday in the university’s official enrollment report.
There are 5,431 freshmen enrolled at MU this fall despite declines in national college enrollment, according to an MU News Bureau press release.
Liz McCune, associate director of the MU News Bureau, said the increase could be a result of new scholarship opportunities, reductions in the cost of dining and housing plans and new textbook initiatives that are more affordable, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The final overall enrollment figure — 30,046 students on campus — is slightly higher than the 29,677 reported in August. This is a 1% increase from last year.
