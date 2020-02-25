A free screening of a film advocating using native plants in gardens and landscapes is being offered March 5.
Catherine Zimmerman, the producer and director of the film "Hometown Habitat - Stories of Bringing Nature Home" will lead a panel discussion after the screening, according to a news release from Mizzou Botanic Garden.
Zimmerman spent two years traveling the country and documented how communities successfully used native plants in landscapes and gardens. The film shows how humans and nature live together with mutual benefits, according to the news release.
The screening, at 7 p.m. in the Christopher S. Bond Life Sciences Center’s Monsanto Auditorium, is hosted by the MU School of Natural Resources Alumni Association.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Entomologist Douglas Tallamy of the University of Delaware described the documentary as a “call to action” film focusing on why native plants are critical to the survival and vitality of local ecosystems, according to the news release.
The discussion panel will include representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Prairie Foundation/Grow Native!, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Environmental Education Association, MU Extension/Master Naturalists, Roeslein Alternative Energy and students from CAFNR, according to the release.
The film is presented in association with the MU College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resource and Mizzou Botanic Garden, with support from Grow Native! The program is also an introduction to one of CAFNR’s “Grand Ideas” — healthy ecosystems for life on the planet, according to the news release.