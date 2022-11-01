Throughout November, university and community organizations will host a series of public events in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.
Native American Heritage Month, which is federally recognized, honors Native American people and their cultures.
Of the five events to take place this month, three are co-hosted and co-sponsored by MU Four Directions according to president Melissa Horner, citizen of the Manitoba Métis Federation and a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribal nation.
MU Four Directions is an Indigenous and ally student group at MU aiming to provide an educational, political, social and cultural space, Horner said. She noted how curriculum and programming aren’t very visible for native people at MU.
“Four Directions really tries to embrace the sort of opportunity and the calendar that Native American Heritage Month provides as a way to really bolster the education, celebration and the presence of Indigenous people and cultures on this campus,” Horner said.
Through these events, Horner said she hopes for indigeneity to be celebrated.
“Positive, joyful, exciting, stimulating sort of representations of what Native people and Native nations are doing today” Horner said.
One of Four Directions’ collaborations is with Ragtag Film Society, who through Ragtag Cinema are putting on a collection of short films directed by Indigenous filmmakers. The films are a part of the 2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour.
“The history of cinema is one in which people were excluded, (and) that their stories were told by people that obviously held the power and funding to tell the stories,” said Faramola Shonekan, director of Community Partnerships & Education at Ragtag Film Society. “So it’s really, really important that we do this to return agency that was taken away from storytelling for groups like Indigenous people.”
The events set to take place are:
- “Reservation Dogs” Movie Discussion: From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 220 Townsend Hall
- Indigenous Mural: Representing Native Lands in Missouri: From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at The Shack (MU Student Center)
- “American Sunrise” Book Discussion: From noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 at 220 Townsend Hall
- Stolen Lands, Stolen Children: Exploring the Forgotten History of American Indian Boarding Schools: From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at 2206 A&B MU Student Center or on Zoom
- 2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour: At 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Ragtag Cinema. Will be followed by a moderated Q&A.