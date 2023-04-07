The MU Faculty Council passed a resolution Thursday to ease expectations on students during federal election days to allow students to fulfill their civic duty.
The resolution would amend the Faculty Handbook to ask that instructors do not count attendance or assign coursework on election day. However, the policy is not a mandate for faculty, only a request.
The relaxed student participation policy will only apply to November federal general election days, not local or state elections.
A relaxed attendance policy was previously approved at MU specifically for the 2020 election. The move to make this policy permanent was voted on at the request of the Associated Students of the University of Missouri.
Similar policies have already been approved at University of Missouri-Kansas City and Missouri University of Science and Technology.