The MU Faculty Council passed a resolution Thursday to ease expectations on students during federal election days to allow students to fulfill their civic duty.

The resolution would amend the Faculty Handbook to ask that instructors do not count attendance or assign coursework on election day. However, the policy is not a mandate for faculty, only a request.

