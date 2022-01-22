In its first meeting of the year Thursday, the MU Faculty Council voted to send out a petition opposing President Mun Choi’s pay cut policy on tenured members to the entire faculty.
The petition, written by the University of Missouri chapter of the American Association of University Professors, calls for President Choi to rescind Section F of the Collective Rules and Regulations 320.030, which allows each chancellor on campus to cut faculty salary up to 25%.
Section F was added by President Choi in May 2020 to the rulebook. Not only does this policy give power to chancellors to “approve and implement criteria” for reducing salaries of tenured faculty members, but it also allows each chancellor to either “rely on published departmental standards for satisfactory performance” or develop “objective and documented indicators of productivity, budget, enrollment or workload needs” as criteria for cutting salary.
The petition argues that Section F “violated faculty rights,” claiming “faculty were not informed about this major insertion” into the Collective Rules and Regulations (CRRs.) Professor Kathleen Trauth, chairperson of the Faculty Council, shared a similar experience.
President Choi’s decision to implement Section F came as an “unpleasant surprise” to the Faculty Council and the wider faculty as well, she said.
“I don’t know that the faculty realized it has been put into place until 2021,” Trauth said, “at least for myself, I didn’t realize this existed until 2021.”
Although the power of the president to change salary has been in place since 1967, Trauth did not believe it was widely known. “Section F is what appeared in 2020, so that’s what people see,” she said.
Moreover, the petition said Section F “undermined faculty authority and shared governance,” “ignored existing policies for post-tenure review” and “violated American Association of University Professors standards” among other complaints.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said he could not comment on the university’s position on the petition until it has been delivered to university administration.
The Faculty Council has long made its opposition to Section F known. In July , the Faculty Council passed a resolution that asked the university to delay the salary reduction of any tenured faculty member for at least one fiscal year; however, the university went ahead with Section F and cut the salary of at least 12 tenured faculty members in the School of Medicine in September.
The difference between the resolution in July and the current petition was that while only Faculty Council members agreed to the former, all faculty members will be able to vote on the latter.
“Whether they approve it or do not approve it, I guess you could say that it gives a greater voice than simply the Faculty Council speaking,” Trauth said.